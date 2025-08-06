Glens Falls arrest: Mercedes Stolen in New Jersey

An arrest was made in Glens Falls last night, August 5, for charges related to a white Mercedes-Benz allegedly stolen from New Jersey.

Warren County Sheriff’s said around 10 p.m., they were “alerted by a license plate reader to a possible stolen white Mercedes-Benz operating on Glen Street in the City of Glens Falls.”

“Officers located the Mercedes-Benz in question on Glen Street in the area of Chester Street in the City of Glens Falls and conducted a vehicle stop. During this vehicle stop, officers placed the operator of the vehicle, Li Ziqiang, age 29, of Churchville, New York, in custody without incident.”

“As a result of a police investigation, officers confirmed that the aforementioned Mercedes-Benz had been stolen from Highland Park, New Jersey several days prior. Ziqiang was charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court, and released on his own recognizance to appear in Glens Falls City Court at a later date.”