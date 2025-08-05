Dave Portnoy reviews Pizza Jerks, Glens Falls

SCOOP • Zander Frost reports: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has done his first review in the Glens Falls market, at Pizza Jerks in Broad Street Plaza.

Mr. Portnoy’s viral “One Bite Pizza Reviews” have boosted local pizzerias nationwide. He was at the shop this afternoon, August 5.

The review is not yet released — nor has Pizza Jerks’ score been revealed.

The staff did not know he was coming. The order, his signature Large Cheese pizza, was made under another name.

“He just walks in like, ‘Can I get a pizza?’” staff member Brandy Roy said.

Manager Sean Bradfield told The Chronicle that the visit meant even more because he and his staff — including Brandy Roy and Haylee Mello — have a special appreciation for Mr. Portnoy.

“I’ve been a big fan of him for years now, and I’ve been to his Pizza Fest in New York City for the last two years,” Sean said.

Sean said Haylee “has been here for five years, and she’s, like, into pizza.”

“We go to all the pizza reviews,” Brandy added. She and Sean have “been friends for like 10 years. We just say we’re brother and sister, but we go to all the places” from Portnoy’s reviews.

They’ve even designed a special pizza, customized for his preferences.

“We came up with this pizza right here in his style,” Sean said. “We’ve just taken some of his likings towards pizza, and just tried to mimic what he likes.”

Mr. Portnoy took pictures with Pizza Jerks staff, and chatted with them about his last New York City Pizzafest that they attended.

“He was super chill, so very humble,” Brandy said.

“I told him how much I appreciate it, and shook hands, took pictures, and now we’re looking forward for the score,” Sean said.

The score is yet to be revealed. It’s unclear when the review will be posted online, though generally the videos are posted quickly.

Mr. Portnoy owns a house in Saratoga Springs and is a frequent visitor to the track. Last month he donated $150,000 to Lucky Puppy rescue in Argyle.