Glen at Hiland to add indoor pool; 30 units of memory care; larger independent apartments

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The Glen at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury plans to add 30 units of assisted living memory care housing, a wellness center with an indoor pool, and larger independent living apartments.

“The Memory Care Center will be a separate building with a different design,” said executive director Andrea Hebert when contacted by The Chronicle.

“The space is designed for flexible activities and sight lines for staff to observe and not be intrusive, and will be for those in the early to mid stages of Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

“It will provide a supportive and safe environment, and will be a secure facility with secure, enclosed outdoor space with walking paths and gardens.”

Mrs. Hebert said they hope the assisted living memory care unit will help fill a growing need for that type of care.

The independent living apartments will be larger “because that is what folks are looking for,” and the wellness center will be “centrally located so independent living and assisted living residents can utilize the pool, hot tub and exercise space,” she said.

Mrs. Hebert said they hope to start construction next year, pending town and state approvals. More information on the independent living apartments will be available once their offering plan is approved by the state Attorney General’s office, she said.

The Glen at Hiland Meadows now has 43 apartments of “enriched housing,” which is like assisted living, Mrs. Hebert said, and 74 one- and two-bedroom apartments and 18 cottages of independent living housing.

