GF Hospital earns ‘Magnet’ for ‘excellence’ of nursing staff

Glens Falls Hospital said it has been credentialed as a Magnet Organization, the “gold standard for nursing excellence.”

Only 8 percent of all hospitals in the United States, and fewer than 10 percent of hospitals world-wide hold the distinction, said the press release.

“To receive Magnet Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, an organization must demonstrate excellent quality outcomes, satisfied patients, and engaged nurses,” said press info.

Donna Kirker, Glens Falls Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer & Vice President of Patient Services, was quoted: “This recognition validates that our nursing and patient care meets the highest standards achieved by less than 10% of hospitals internationally.”

“Glens Falls Hospital began its Magnet Journey in 2013 when a strategic organizational goal to achieve this status was set by the Board of Governors and Nursing Leadership. Over the next seven years, the nurses at Glens Falls Hospital formalized a structure of shared leadership, evidence-based practice, continuous quality improvement, and nursing research….

“In July 2020, GFH nurse leaders submitted a 700+ page document that showcased evidence to prove our world-class outcomes.

“The document was scored…‘Excellent,’ and in December 2020, Glens Falls Hospital was notified it was moving directly to a site visit from the ANCC. Three appraisers spent three days in February observing each nursing area and meeting with hundreds of staff members to verify, clarify and amplify what was written in our document and ensure these practices were enculturated throughout our organization…

“The final step occurred on Tuesday, April 27, during a live event announcing the completion of our successful Magnet journey. During the announcement, the Commission notified Glens Falls Hospital that seven of their document sources of evidence were industry exemplars.”

The American Nurses Credentialing Center was quoted, “The Magnet Recognition Program designates organizations worldwide where nursing leaders successfully align their nursing strategic goals to improve the organization’s patient outcomes.

“The Magnet Recognition Program provides a roadmap to nursing excellence, which benefits the whole of an organization. To nurses, Magnet Recognition means education and development through every career stage, which leads to greater autonomy at the bedside. To patients, it means the very best care, delivered by nurses who are supported to be the best they can be.”

Copyright © 2021 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved