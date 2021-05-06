Family opens Book Cabin bookstore in LG, at Trinity Rock Motel, also a project

The Jalowiec family of Connecticut has opened a bookstore, The Book Cabin, at 3373 Lake Shore Drive in Lake George, adjacent to the Trinity Rock Motel, which they bought and are renovating.



“I wanted to let The Chronicle know that Lake George has a new retail shop! The Book Cabin is open and excited to welcome readers to browse the beautiful store,” e-mailed Stephanie Jalowiec.

“I’ve been ‘selling’ books to students for 23 years as a public school teacher,” she writes on The Book Cabin’s website. “I’m delighted to share my book and literacy expertise in a different venue….

“Our bookshop is FULL of the newest and most beloved book titles, gifts for the bibliophile, and unique toys for children and adults. All titles are hand selected to provide the best collection of reading materials in the Adirondacks.”

The Jalowiec family says on the website, “We decided in the fall of 1998 to make Lake George a central part of our life. For twenty years, we visited the area and spent countless days wandering the mountains and the lake’s secret spots. We were waiting for the right time to start building our future and to put our professional heels down in Warren County.

“Fast forward to March 2020 (of all years, right?!). While quarantining at our place on Stone Schoolhouse Road, we took daily walks around our neighborhood and the Hearthstone Campground area.

“Our new puppy needed to be walked for miles! We noticed The Trinity Rock Motel was still for sale….The motel for sale included the adjacent commercial building which was a beautiful log cabin. We got excited. A business opportunity for both of us? Should we do it? We put in an offer that was accepted and here we are!…

“We hope to enlarge the book store after the motel is fully renovated (keep an eye out for some bookish influence there) and look forward to being a place for the community to gather and share stories.

“We welcome locals and visitors to come in and browse our thousands of books and fun activities. We are thrilled to be part of the Lake George community. Come say hello and check us out!” The store’s current weekend schedule varies. Saturday, May 8, it’s open from 10 to 5, Sunday, May 9, 10 to 4. Info: www.lgbookcabin.com.

