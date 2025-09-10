GF getting 2nd cannabis dispensary: Windy Hill Wellness at Broad St. plaza

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Glens Falls will get a second legal cannabis dispensary, in the little Broad Street Shopping Center just before the Hudson Avenue intersection.

Holly Harris’s Windy Hill Wellness was approved by the Glens Falls Planning Board Wednesday.

It will be Ms. Harris’s second dispensary. She’s been operating one in Greenwich since October 2024.

“I definitely think Glens Falls is going to be much higher traffic for us,” Ms. Harris told The Chronicle.

“If you compare the two markets, they’re totally different. Greenwich is very agricultural, very homegrown. If people aren’t shopping here, they’re growing.

“You can’t grow it in Glens Falls unless you’re growing on your back porch in a five gallon bucket. And a lot of people don’t want to do that.”

Ms. Harris has operated a CBD store in the plaza since 2023. The cannabis shop will locate a few spots down into the former Peak Nutrition space.

She said she’ll offer “full legal recreational cannabis with Windy Hill CBD products as well.”

Ms. Harris said the location is more than the state-required 2,800 feet from RR Legacy Dispensary.

“I don’t imagine with RR that we’re going to take away from them,” she said, “because we’ll probably offer different products than what they have.”

In Greenwich she’s had a CBD store since 2019 after buying a building there.

Ms. Harris said she retired after 13 years in the corporate world before entering the cannabis business.

She said she approaches it from a “wellness” perspective, creating a “holistic Zen approach” rather than the “Apple store” aesthetic of some competitors.

“We firmly believe in the benefits of cannabis, how it can help people with their health and wellness,” Ms. Harris said.

She said she began using CBD in 2018 for back pain and noticed additional mood benefits. Eventually, it inspired her to get involved in the cannabis industry.

She said the former Peak Nutrition space requires minimal buildout, with existing counters in place. She anticipates a November opening, once she has additional security systems and window shading to comply with state regulations.