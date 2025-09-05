Car show weekend

Chronicle Managing Editor

Time to get your “Vroom” on!



The Albany Rods & Kustoms Club’s 35th annual Adirondack Nationals car show returns to Lake George Village this weekend, while the Adirondack Corvette Club’s annual VetteFest is back in downtown Glens Falls.

“One show, 1,500 cars, 236-plus vendors,” is how Adirondack Nationals touts itself. It showcases colorful, souped up, reconditioned hot rods, classic and antique cars from 1979 or earlier, on display Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 4-7, at the Fort William Henry in Lake George.

Spectator gates open Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. The main event “Show and Shine” display days are Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Winner’s Circle” display is Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Spectator admission is $20, good for the whole weekend, free for 12 & under.

The “Cruise-In” of registered vehicles is Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 11 p.m. on Canada Street, with turnarounds at Mountain Drive and Birch Avenue.

It’s free to watch, but spectators are advised to arrive early to park and settle in before the roads close. Many bring lawn chairs. Expect traffic delays afterwards. Flatbeds not allowed.

Thursday from 4:30 to 10 at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, Ashley Lynne Winery hosts “Thursday Night Thunder,” with music by bands Completely Different and Ain’t No Stranger & Company. Tix: $5. Food and beverages available. Chairs welcome.

Also: DJ music and live broadcasts by WCKM radio, celebrity guest appearances in the Carriage House, Women’s Oasis vendors, auto-related vendors, and shuttles to the outlets on Friday-Saturday.

Charity beneficiary this year is the North Country Honor Flight for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Veterans.

Last minute hopes to register your own “Kustom” car? Check the Website for last-chance entries, in case of cancellations.

Details at adirondacknationals.com.

For parking: Use the ParkMobile app to pay for metered parking. Download the app before entering the Village, as cell service can be “spotty,” they say.

33rd Vette Fest in GF

The 33rd annual Adirondack VetteFest weekend is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 5-7, based at the Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls.

Public centerpiece is the all-Corvette car show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Maple Street between the Hotel and City Park. First 100 registrants receive a goodie bag and dash plaques. Music is by Jason Irwin. Live Broadcast by Dan Miner and Pete Cloutier of WCKM radio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Admission is free for spectators.

Corvette entry is $20, $70 for weekend. Entries are still welcome — for the full weekend, including banquets, parties and road rally tours on Friday and Satur- day — or just for the Sunday car show.

Find details and registration forms on- line at adirondackcorvettes.com, or call Bill Riddervold at 527-3329.

Proceeds from raffles and 50-50s bene- fit Operation Santa Claus, and Operation At Ease pairing rescued shelter dogs with veterans battling PTSD, and Friends Comforting Friends Community support group based in Ticonderoga.

