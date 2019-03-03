‘gaslight’ plan falls through

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

Plans have been scrapped to open the restaurant “gaslight” in …

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

Plans have been scrapped to open the restaurant “gaslight” in the former Bistro Tallulah space at 26 Ridge Street. Building owner Charles Mineo is now looking to lease the first-floor restaurant space, with the chef and staff intact.

“We decided to go in a different direction,” Chuck Mineo told The Chronicle.

“The space is fully equipped and turn-key, with an executive chef, Colin Miner, who has hand-picked his back-of-the-house staff. He’s ready to go.”

Mr. Mineo said investors interested in the space can contact him at 518-361-2348.

Chuck Mineo’s son Frank was going to run ‘gaslight,’ and had hired Mr. Miner, a Warrensburg native. It was due to open imminently.

Contacted for comment, Frank Mineo said, “I’m not moving forward with the restaurant. I really can’t get into specifics, but it just didn’t work out for me.”

The chef, Mr. Miner, told The Chronicle, “I’m doing everything I can to get an investor into the space. The inside is completely renovated and updated, and 95% complete.”

Charles Mineo bought the building, which dates from 1892, on Aug. 15, 2018, for $495,000. Previous owner Shawn Whalen operated Bistro Tallulah, a “French Country Spanish Bistro” for 10 years.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.