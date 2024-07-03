Wednesday, JULY 3
Crandall Park, Glens Falls: GF Symphony Orchestra Independence Day Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Family festival and car show beforehand & finale of fireworks accompanied by music at dark.
Washington County Fairgrounds:, Fireworks at dusk, as part of community fest.
Hague: 9:15 p.m. at Town Beach and Park.
Thursday, JULY 4
Lake George Village: 9:30 p.m. View from Shepard Park or Beach Road. Arrive plenty early to find parking, and plan to stick around after to avoid expected traffic.
Lake George: Cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Waterfront Cruises (formerly Shoreline) for LG Village display. Boat departures 9-9:15 p.m. Tix required.
Bolton Landing: 9:30 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Park. Part of day-long celebration.
Kingsbury Golf Course: 9 p.m. after bounce houses, pony rides, petting zoo and music by The Broken Hearted. $10.
Saratoga: 9 p.m. from the top of the City Center Parking Garage, downtown. Part of day-long celebrations.
Schroon Lake: Dusk, at Town Beach, following live concert of patriotic music.
Ticonderoga: 9:30/9:45 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, as part of Best Fourth in the North.
Long Lake: at dark, Town Beach.
Lake Placid: 9:30 p.m. over Mirror Lake.
Saranac Lake: 9 p.m. at Lake Flower Boat Launch.
Tupper Lake: At dark, Municipal Park.
Clifton Park: 9:30 p.m. at Clifton Campus.
Albany: 9:15 p.m. at Empire State Plaza, part of day-long NYS 4th of July Celebration.
Rutland: Vermont State Fairgrounds, 9:45 p.m. after Summer Smash Demolition Derby.
Friday, July 5
Granville: 9 p.m. at Veterans Field, fireworks after free outdoor concert by T.S Ensemble.
Saturday, JULY 6
Lake George: Fireworks cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Waterfront Cruises (formerly Shoreline) for private fireworks. Departures 9-9:15 p.m. Tix required. Fireworks visible to public from LG Village.
Corinth: Dusk/9:15 p.m. on the school sports fields, River Street.
Minerva: At dusk, launched from The Point, following Minerva Day festivities.
Saratoga Lake: Dusk at Brown’s Beach, Stillwater. $5 parking.
Indian Lake: Following 7 p.m. parade.
Newcomb: 9 p.m. at Newcomb Lake, fireworks following Lions Club BBQ.
Raquette Lake: Fireworks from the barge, dusk at the Village Green.
Sunday, JULY 7
Johnsburg: Dusk at Ski Bowl Park in North Creek, following day-long activities.
Saturday, JULY 13
Chestertown: Town of Chester 225th Anniversary, dusk at Chester Municipal Center.
THURSDAYS ALL SUMMER
Lake George Village: 9:30 p.m. on Thursday nights beginning July 4.
— Fireworks list compiled
by Caroline Martindale
Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved