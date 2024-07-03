Wednesday, JULY 3

Crandall Park, Glens Falls: GF Symphony Orchestra Independence Day Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Family festival and car show beforehand & finale of fireworks accompanied by music at dark.

Washington County Fairgrounds:, Fireworks at dusk, as part of community fest.

Hague: 9:15 p.m. at Town Beach and Park.

Thursday, JULY 4

Lake George Village: 9:30 p.m. View from Shepard Park or Beach Road. Arrive plenty early to find parking, and plan to stick around after to avoid expected traffic.

Lake George: Cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Waterfront Cruises (formerly Shoreline) for LG Village display. Boat departures 9-9:15 p.m. Tix required.

Bolton Landing: 9:30 p.m. at Rogers Memorial Park. Part of day-long celebration.

Kingsbury Golf Course: 9 p.m. after bounce houses, pony rides, petting zoo and music by The Broken Hearted. $10.

Saratoga: 9 p.m. from the top of the City Center Parking Garage, downtown. Part of day-long celebrations.

Schroon Lake: Dusk, at Town Beach, following live concert of patriotic music.

Ticonderoga: 9:30/9:45 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, as part of Best Fourth in the North.

Long Lake: at dark, Town Beach.

Lake Placid: 9:30 p.m. over Mirror Lake.

Saranac Lake: 9 p.m. at Lake Flower Boat Launch.

Tupper Lake: At dark, Municipal Park.

Clifton Park: 9:30 p.m. at Clifton Campus.

Albany: 9:15 p.m. at Empire State Plaza, part of day-long NYS 4th of July Celebration.

Rutland: Vermont State Fairgrounds, 9:45 p.m. after Summer Smash Demolition Derby.

Friday, July 5

Granville: 9 p.m. at Veterans Field, fireworks after free outdoor concert by T.S Ensemble.

Saturday, JULY 6

Lake George: Fireworks cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company and by Waterfront Cruises (formerly Shoreline) for private fireworks. Departures 9-9:15 p.m. Tix required. Fireworks visible to public from LG Village.

Corinth: Dusk/9:15 p.m. on the school sports fields, River Street.

Minerva: At dusk, launched from The Point, following Minerva Day festivities.

Saratoga Lake: Dusk at Brown’s Beach, Stillwater. $5 parking.

Indian Lake: Following 7 p.m. parade.

Newcomb: 9 p.m. at Newcomb Lake, fireworks following Lions Club BBQ.

Raquette Lake: Fireworks from the barge, dusk at the Village Green.

Sunday, JULY 7

Johnsburg: Dusk at Ski Bowl Park in North Creek, following day-long activities.

Saturday, JULY 13

Chestertown: Town of Chester 225th Anniversary, dusk at Chester Municipal Center.

THURSDAYS ALL SUMMER

Lake George Village: 9:30 p.m. on Thursday nights beginning July 4.

