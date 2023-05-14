Fire at former China Buffet, McDonalds on Main St SGF

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to “a fully involved structure fire at 22 Main Street in South Glens Falls this morning at 4:34 AM. The building was a former McDonald’s restaurant at one time and a Chinese restaurant at another.”

These photos were taken at approximately 4:30 a.m., Roxie Green Barrett told The Chronicle.

The sheriff’s report said: “The fire spread from the aforesaid building to another building to the south that hosts a laundromat and a chocolate store. There were no injuries reported and the buildings were not occupied at the time.”

“Saratoga County and New York State fire investigators were called to the scene and are currently investigating the cause and origin of the blaze.”