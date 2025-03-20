Family faults Glens Falls in death of woman in clothing bin fire

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The daughter and mother of Michelle McFarren spoke with The Chronicle prior to a protest outside City Hall last Friday.

The body of Michelle McFarren, 43, was found by city police early Thursday, March 6, in a blue clothing donation box on fire behind Talk of the Town restaurant on Hudson Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. The cause of death was cited as fire-related.

Questions have arisen about a 911 call.

NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland and Kumi Tucker shared audio from a 911 call at about 9:30 p.m. on the night before Michelle McFarren’s body was found.

A dispatcher is heard to say, “It’s Michelle McFarren. She stated there’s a group of men coming to cause bodily harm to her. She keeps reiterating that she’s stuck inside of the blue box at the Tenneybrook….”

A Tenneybrook convenience store is a two tenths of a mile west of Talk of the Town. There is no clothing collection bin there.

Michelle McFarren’s mother, Sharon Reilly of Salem, told The Chronicle she questions why five hours elapsed from when the 911 calls were made until police found her daughter’s body in the bin at Talk of the Town so near the location cited in the 911 call.

She says she was told she could hear the 911 calls, but that law enforcement had not yet enabled her to.

She said that hearing the 911 clip shared by NewsChannel 13, “It’s almost in the tone of (the dispatcher’s) voice, it was like an aggravating call…like they didn’t take it seriously to begin with.”

She says, “I’d just like justice for her, so she could rest in peace if she was really being chased, you know?”

Michelle McFarren’s daughter Harley McFarren objected to Mayor Bill Collins’ suggestion that her mother was seeking shelter in a clothing donation bin.

“What the mayor tried to put on there is incorrect,” Harley McFarren said.

“She would never be sleeping in those (clothing donation bins). She may have went in them for stuff but never have I ever known her to do something like that. My mother had many issues and she didn’t even like contacting the police so because she did contact them that’s very suspicious. It means that I truly believe she must’ve been in some kind of trouble that night.

“I just want the truth to come out and I will do everything possible to get the answers I’m looking for.”

Ms. Reilly also said she contacted the Glens Falls Police Department on Thursday before the deceased person was identified, fearing it was her daughter.

She says that when she called again on Friday offering to identify the body, “They told me ‘We already have the body identified’ — and she goes, ‘Yes ma’am it is Michelle McFarren.’ She goes, ‘Is there any more questions I can answer for you?’ Not one time, [did she say] I’m sorry for your loss. That really hurt me.”

The Glens Falls Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation of Michelle McFarren’s death.

“The GFPD takes every 9-1-1 call seriously,” City Communications Director Paul Ghenoiu told The Chronicle in response to a question about public concerns raised regarding the case.

“The mayor’s letter explicitly states that she may have sought refuge in the bin. Setting aside this tragic incident, people seeking shelter in donation bins is, perhaps surprisingly, not unknown. The rest of the letter addresses that.”

Mr. Gheniou said via email, “The message from the chief and the mayor remains that they are dedicated to conducting a thorough investigation and that they have full confidence in the members of the Glens Falls Police Department carrying that investigation through.

“The GFPD continues their appeal to anyone with information to contact them at 518-761-3840.”

“The mayor and chief both ask that everyone, out of respect for the deceased and her family, withhold speculation about these events.”

Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau told The Chronicle that by New York State law, 911 calls are not released to the public to ensure that anyone in an emergency situation would not hesitate calling 911 out of fear that their call could be publicized.

The Sheriff’s Office oversees the centralized 911 dispatch system that includes Glens Falls emergency calls. He said the County does not keep transcripts of those calls.

