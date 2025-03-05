Exclusive: Romeo Acquires Saratoga Ford & Saratoga Subaru

Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer reports: Romeo Auto Group is acquiring two more dealerships — Saratoga Ford and Saratoga Subaru, just off Northway Exit 15 — from Mackey Auto Group.

They are the 10th and 11th “rooftops” in the Romeo dealership portfolio, which includes locations in

Mike Romeo will serve as dealer principal for the two dealerships.

“It came across our plate at a funny time with the whole Whiteman transaction,” Mr. Romeo said. “But it just made all the sense in the world being the next town down south of us… It was kind of a deal that we didn’t want to pass on.”

Romeo acquired Whiteman Chevrolet in Glens Falls at the end of 2024.

Mr. Romeo said they plan to expand the two dealerships quickly — and hire around 25 new jobs.

“Our goal is always to promote from within. So Zack Parsons, who’s been the pre-owned manager at the Toyota store, is going to be coming down with me to help run it,” Mr. Romeo said.

It’s currently being run as “more of one dealership with two shingles,” he said.

“We’re going to run it as two totally separate dealerships, inventories, computer systems, phones, the whole nine yards, management teams,” he added.

“We plan on doing way more volume,” Mr. Romeo said. “With that, you have to have the manpower to do it. We need some good people to help get us there.”

Mr. Romeo said he sees opportunity.

“The Saratoga market, I feel like, has been underserved for Ford and Subaru customers, and I think that we’re going to bring a breath of fresh air to it.”

“There’s a need for cars there,” he continued. “There hasn’t been a very strong used car presence there, and I like to think of that being our forte.

“Saratoga is a great market,” Mr. Romeo said. “I’m excited to be involved in the Saratoga community.”

Romeo also acquired a commercial service facility from the Mackey Group, at 250 Excelsior Ave.

“There’s a need for heavy duty service — whether it’s literally a bus, an RV, fleet and commercial accounts,” he said.

The service center features 14 bays and can accommodate large vehicles.

“It’s a state of the art facility,” Mr. Romeo said. “I was in there yesterday, and there’s legitimately a full-size school bus inside there getting a new motor,” he said.

Mr. Romeo said the closing is set for March 24, but that he already addressed personnel at the dealership.

“Everybody that lives in Glens Falls past Exit 15 and looks out the right side of their window and can see the two huge buildings,” he said.

“We’re just looking to take care of Romeo customers that might be looking for some different vehicles up here that we haven’t had.”