Epic 3 hour Occupancy Tax meeting: Requests total $1.4 million; $700,000 offered

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

That was one heck of an epic Warren County Occupancy Tax meeting, Monday morning, Oct. 21. It clocked in at two minutes shy of three hours. Fifty-two entities requested grants totaling well more than $1.4-million — with only $700,000 budgeted to give out by the county.

It was a who’s-who and showcase of the local scene. CEOs and board leaders of signature arts organizations, business owners and promoters filled to overflowing the Warren County Board Room. It all would have made for an excellent cocktail party, or a bagels and coffee meet-up.

Each applicant was required to attend and make their 5-minute plea. It was the elevator speech of Oc Tax asks.

On one side of the room: Committee chair Gene Merlino, six committee members, and County Tourism Director Heather Bagshaw.

On the other: Fund-seeking hopefuls and observers filled nearly every additional seat, including in the center of the room behind the grey desks typically reserved only for the Supervisors themselves. They overflowed into the hallway.

Presentations were in alphabetical order, and speakers could leave after their turns. So, Adirondack Wine and Food Festival had a shorter day of it than Zonta. Adirondack Axe arrived late because of an unavoidable hold-up, but its rep then had to wait until the grueling end.

On the bright side, some cool stuff is planned for 2025, pending funding.

Here are some I found notable.

Lake George Winter Carnival, seeks $85,000, to expand from four to five weekends, Feb. 1-2 through March 1-2 — also adding Friday night welcome parties, mid-week pop-up activities during the President’s Week vacation, a lumberjack festival for its March dates, and summer events such as the second annual youth softball tournament in July, to remind in-season visitors of their winter offerings.

Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance seeks $23,250. It plans to commemorate General Henry Knox’s winter 1775 “artillery train” that transported cannons from Fort Ticonderoga through Warren County to fight the British in Boston — “300 miles, six weeks, 60 tons of artillery” presenter John DiNuzzo recounted. Events in Warren County, Dec. 12-14, include reenactment bateau floating a cannon on Lake George, Glens Falls Symphony music, guest author talks.

‘Drag Queen Story Hour the Musical.’ Composer Neal Herr seeks $10,000 to produce the show June 6-8 at the Wood Theater. He said it’s an upbeat affirmation combatting negative press after the Rockwell Falls Library in Lake Luzerne closed following disputes about such an event there. He ended his pitch by singing lines from the musical to the committee. Likely a first.

Adirondack Axe in Aviation Mall seeks $20,000 for a new ‘Revolution Rumble’ axe-throwing festival, Aug. 21-24 at a Warren County site to be determined.

Producer-DJ Kevin Richards, seeks $35,000 each for two “Close Up” Country Concert Weekend Festivals, March 13-16 and Oct. 16-19, to bring in headline acts at the Wood Theater, building off of two years of his country music concerts there.

Hudson Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association Convention & Parade seeks $35,000 for June 11-14 for its first return to Lake George since 2016 — but without financial support of a local volunteer fire company to present the event, they said. Attendance in Lake George was 140 companies, versus 80 in Queensbury and 60 in Saugerties, they noted.

“Massive Masca-rave,” Improv Records promoter Dave Ehmann seeks $40,000 for new music-costume, lights and lasers festival Oct. 31-Nov. 1, at the Festival Commons in Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George. This in addition to his three other returning festivals.

EDM (Electronic Dance Music) Festival. DJ and Adirondack-Albany Weddings owner Mark Brenneisen seeks $50,000 for new two-day event, May 9-11, at Wild West Ranch in Lake George. He said it builds on the success of the EDM portion of a four-day multi-genre fest this year. Headlining DJs, and guest promoters run side festivals on site.

‘Wonderplace Alpha.’ Mark Brenneisen seeks $35,000 for new festival described as combined Renaissance Faire, Comic.con and Steampunk, May 2-4 at Wild West Ranch.

‘Colorworld LIVE.’ $2,500 is sought for an original musical, based on Glens Falls author-illustrator Anthony Richichi’s children’s book of the same title, Jan. 24-26, at the Charles R. Wood Theater. Script by Mr. Richichi. Produced by the Wood’s Eric Potter.

So many events, so many $$ requests; listed in order of their 2025 dates

Requests for 2025 events, promotions:

$18,000: Adirondack Folk School, mostly to fund brochure, “our greatest marketing tool.”

$35,000: Hyde Collection for marketing full year of original, locally curated exhibitions.

$30,000: Warren County Historical Society and Commission for 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution, for events all year.

$2,500: ‘Colorworld LIVE,’ riginal musical, Jan. 24-26 at the Wood Theater. Based on Glens Falls author-illustrator Anthony Richichi’s children’s book of the same title. Script by Mr. Richichi, produced by the Wood Theater’s Eric Potter.

$85,000: Lake George Winter Carnival, $85,000 for greatly expanded offerings over five winter weeks, Feb. 1-March 2, and in summer.

$5,000: Vegan Festival, by Advokate, February 8 at the Wood Theater, moved from prior August date to avoid vendor scheduling conflicts.

$50,000: West Mountain Kandahar Alpine Ski Festival Championships, March 13-16. Did not attend Monday’s meeting.

$70,000: Kevin Richards Close Up Country Weekend Festivals, March 13-16 and Oct. 16-19 at the Wood Theater.

$21,500 total: Glens Falls Symphony, four events: Piano Festival, March 16, with guest pianist from Berlin, plus regional student pianists. Mahler Symphony No. 5 on May 4. Independence Day concert and fireworks on July 3, including historical component for the upcoming 250th anniversary of U.S. Revolution. Holiday Pops on December 7.

$10,000: New York State Coroner and Medical Examiner Association educational conference March 21-23 at Fort William Henry, in Lake George for the first time.

$30,000: Great Upstate Boat Show, March 28-30, at the Dome in Queensbury, to defray increased expenses under the Dome’s new owner, said George Normandin.

$15,000: Glens Falls Collaborative for the annual Wing Fest, April 26 in downtown.

$20,000: Northeast Barbershop Harmony Society Festival and Contest, May 2-3 at Warrensburg Central School.

$35,000: Wonderplace Alpha, new Renaissance Faire-Steampunk gathering — Comic.Con by promoter Mark Brenneisen, May 2-4 at Wild West Ranch, Lake George.

$50,000: New EDM (Electronic Dance Music) Festival by promoter Mark Brenneisen, May 9-11 at Wild West Ranch, Lake George.

$4,000: Zonta Club of Glens Falls Arts, Crafts & Curiosities Faire, May 11-12 in City Park.

$9,000: Shirt Factory’s Thursday Market & Food Truck Corrals, May 22-September 11 in Glens Falls, seeks to book higher-name musicians to draw increased attendance and expand the weekly offerings from four to five locations on site.

$40,000: Memorial Meltdown Music Festival, by promoter Dave Ehmann, expanded to 3 days, May 23-25, in the Festival Commons, Lake George.

$50,000: Americade motorcycle rally, May 27-31, requested $50,000. Warm words received from Lake George Town Supervisor Vinnie Crocitto.

$20,000: Lower Adirondack Pride Festival, June 1 in City Park, Glens Falls.

$7,500: World Awareness Children’s Museum, Beyond the Exhibit performances, June 1-August 31 at the Wood Theater.

$20,000: Sembrich Museum Summer Music Festival, June 4-August 30.

$10,000: Neal Herr’s original ‘Drag Queen Story Hour the Musical,’ June 6-8 at the Wood Theater.

$50,000: Lake George Music Festival, Alexander Lombard’s classical music event, June 8-19, at The Carriage House at Fort William Henry. Shifts to shoulder season from August previously.

$35,000: Hudson Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association Convention & Parade, June 11-14, returns to Lake George Village after 9 years.

$30,270: LARAC June Arts Festival, June 14-15, seeks $30,270, for wider marketing and infrastructure support.

$5,000: Tannery Pond Community Center concert series, June 19-September 11.

$50,000: Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, affiliate of Adirondack Winery, June 27-29, to further promote the event and expand offerings.

$40,000: Adirondack Theatre Festival, June 27-August 5, at the Wood Theater, touting its far reach on the national theater scene, including ATF-connected shows that won Tony Awards this year.

$15,000: Lake George Dinner Theatre, July 11 to October 11.

$20,000: Lake George Steamboat Company’s Rock the Dock Music Festival on July 12.

$50,000: Lake George National Lacrosse Invitational boys and girls youth and high school event by PrimeTime Lacrosse, July 18-20, in Queensbury and beyond.

$5,000: Prospect Center’s Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament, Aug. 2-3. “We had participants from Germany and Hawaii for our last tournament,” they noted in application materials.

$20,000: Adirondack Axe, new Revolution Rumble axe-throwing festival, Aug. 21-24. Location TBD.

$25,000: Six Flags Great Escape Oktoberfest, Aug. 23-Sept. 21.

$50,000: Adirondack Independence Music Festival, by promoter Dave Ehmann, Aug. 29-31, in the Festival Commons, Lake George.

• $30,000: Lake George Triathlon, Aug. 29-31, by Alpha Win. Representative Chris Mayo said “our goal is to secure a national championship” for this site in the future.

$50,000: Adirondack Nationals, hosted by Albany Rods and Kustoms, September 4-7 at Fort William Henry.

$20,000: Lake George Arts Project’s Jazz at the Lake, September 12-14, to continue its growth as a now-four-day festival with 17 performances in 9 locations around the Village.

$40,000: Soul Bloom Music & Wellness Festival by promoter Dave Ehmann, Sept. 12-14 in the Festival Commons, Lake George.

$15,000: Silver Bay YMCA Bluegrass in Heaven festival, September 12-14.

$75,000: Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival, September 18-21. Did not attend meeting.

$37,500: Warrensburg World’s Largest Garage Sale, Oct. 3-5.

$40,000: Adirondack Pub & Brewery’s annual Lake George Oktoberfest, Oct. 10-12.

$50,000: Special Olympics NY State Fall Games, Oct. 17-18. Did not attend the meeting.

$40,000: Massive Masca-Rave, Dave Ehmann’s new costumed music fest, Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in the Festival Commons, Lake George.

$35,000: Glens Falls Collaborative for the annual Adirondack Holiday Festival (aka “Christkindlmarkt”), Dec. 5-7 in City Park and beyond.

$23,240: Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance, commemoration of Gen. Henry Knox Artillery Train of 1775, Dec. 12-14 on Lake George and throughout Warren County.

LG & GF Mayors seek Occupancy Tax $$

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Warren County Tourism and Occupancy Tax Committee at its regular meeting on Tuesday morning, Oct. 22, fielded new requests from Village of Lake George Mayor Ray Perry for $150,000 and Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins for $100,000.

County Administrator John Taflan and several committee members noted that the Warren County Coalition is returning, or rather declining receipt of, $400,000 in promised Oc Tax Reserve funds now that Winter’s Dream is “on pause” this year.

Mayor Perry seeks help funding its planned use of the Albany Police Athletic League’s Capital Holiday Lights display this winter.

He said Lake George was “caught flat-footed” losing both Ice Castles and Winter’s Dream, as they try to grow winter offerings and more businesses aim to stay open off-season.

Mayor Perry noted that the Village and Town have purchased a temporary ice rink, and that the Village plans to spend close to $150,000 to support the Capital Holiday Lights show. It will be open, free, from the first week in December through the beginning of March, he said.

The committee tabled Mayor Perry’s request to a special called meeting on Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, at 8:30 a.m.

Mayor Collins aims to promote, revive or expand one new event and four others already happening in the City.

He said he is not looking for funds immediately and urged the County to prioritize requests by City entities seeking their own Oc Tax funding.

Mayor Collins said he aims to alert the County of his interest in future requests.

His goals, he said: Adding to the Glens Falls Collaborative’s Adirondack Holiday Festival, LARAC’s June Arts Festival, and the Glens Falls Brewfest organized by the Feeder Canal Alliance.

Also, reviving and expanding the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival, and creating a multi-day “Mighty Hudson Music Festival” at the Cool Insuring Arena, with help from promoter Drew FitzGerald.

He suggested creating a website clearinghouse for volunteers to help with events. He also suggested hiring a planner or promoter, “if these events want it.”

The Committee asked Mayor Collins to return with more specific requests.

Queensbury At-Large Supervisor Mike Wild, who is not a member of the committee, asked, “What are we doing?” — looking to award additional Occupancy Tax funds when just one day earlier the committee heard from 52 local groups requesting more than $1.4 million, with only $700,000 budgeted for grants. (See separate articles on pages 9-10.)



Separately, the Committee approved without comment a resolution to rescind the $400,000 in Oc Tax Reserve funds for now paused Winter’s Dream.They voted to extend for five more years its contract with the Civic Center Coalition for $100,000 annually — $500,000 total — to support capital costs at the arena.

They also approved $20,000 in Oc Tax Reserves for contractor Wilderness Property Management to assess developing new trails in the Mill Creek Recreational Area, Town of Johnsburg.

Committee resolutions must be approved by the full board of Supervisors.

The next Board meeting is Friday, Nov. 15, at the County Municipal Center.

