Elizabeth Miller starts work at 15-25 Park: 5 apartments, offices, ‘different type tavern’

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Developer Elizabeth Miller told The Chronicle she is beginning renovation of the three-story, 15,000-square foot building that she purchased from the Lebowitz family earlier this year at 15-25 Park Street across the street from her Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant.



She said she expects to create five apartments on the top floor, two or three office spaces on the second floor and retail on the first floor.

As to existing first floor tenants Charlie’s Vacuum and Park Street Tavern — familiarly known by its stark yellow and black “Bar Food” sign — Mrs. Miller said, “I don’t know, it’s a question if the current tenants will remain.”

She said the bar “will probably transition out. It will probably transition into a different type of tavern.”

