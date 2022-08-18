Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen



By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Elizabeth Miller closed on purchase of 126 Glen Street, at the corner of Park Street, for $845,000 on Friday, Aug. 12.

She already owns the Park Theater and Doc’s Restaurant around the corner, and the nearly completed Park & Elm restaurant/deli/apartment project led by her son, Ben Miller.

Mark Levack, who brokered the sale, estimates there are 20-plus parking spots included in the 126 Glen purchase.

“There isn’t an in-line row building that owns its own parking,” he said. “To have that private parking was really a unique feature to this property.”

Ms. Miller acknowledged, “I bought it mainly for the parking. We don’t have any parking affiliated with the Park Theater.”

She said the Park & Elm apartments already have parking spots allotted in the garage across Park Street.

Ms. Miller said she hopes to fill all three commercial floors at 126 Glen and said she already has an interested tenant for the first. “It was a bit pricey,” Ms. Miller said of the purchase. But I think it’ll be worth it…It just needs a lot of TLC.”

“I’m just trying to make our end of town a little better,” she said.

Mr. Levack describes 126 Glen as “a circa 1860-1870 historic Glens Falls row building, three stories, approximately 11,500 square feet in total, plus a full basement.”

“This sale did come with federal tax credits and state historic tax credits,” Mr. Levack added, “that would roughly equate to getting 50% back on the construction costs of the project.”

The sellers through an LLC were Glens Falls natives Daniel George, MD and Joseph Serins, an architect in New York City, Mr. Levack said.

