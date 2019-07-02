Ed Davis, long-time GF coach, dies; funeral 7/13

Ed Davis, long-time Glens Falls High School boys’ basketball coach and physical education teacher, died …

Ed Davis, long-time Glens Falls High School boys’ basketball coach and physical education teacher, died on Tuesday, June 18, in Tennessee. He was 88.

Calling hours at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home in Queensbury are Friday, July 12, 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Funeral service is Saturday, July 13, at noon, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

His obituary said he grew up in Biddeford, Maine, and served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1953, fighting in the Battle of Inchon, the Battle of Seoul and the Push to the 38th Parallel. He earned a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars for Valor.

Former colleague Steve Jabaut told The Chronicle, “Coming right out of college, I was very fortunate to have Ed Davis as my mentor at Glens Falls Junior High School.

As intimidating as he sometimes seemed, he was a kind and very caring person. He had tremendous rapport with all of his students whether they were athletes or not! He was great to work with! I was really lucky.”

The late Dave Strader played basketball under Coach Davis and said that during his own battle with cancer the coach sent him a card or letter every week.

“We all have someone who has really impacted us in our younger days. Coach Davis was one of those people for me….He started the Saturday morning basketball program so he could keep an eye on the kids coming up, classmates like Jim Town and Doug Beaty and Willie Steans and John Cordes and Rob and Paul Westcott.”

In a 2006 letter to The Chronicle, Coach Davis wrote, “For the record, my assistant coach was Jerry Connolly, my scorer was Hal Williams, and my home-game timer and PR man was Coach Paul Bricoccoli. Coach Damian Fantauzzi [from Saratoga] was a great friend.”

On Facebook, retired Fort Ann teacher Bob Bohmaker wrote, “He was a class act and true gentleman and that’s coming from a guy who played for Whitehall.”

