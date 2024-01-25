Draft DEC Biochar permits released; 2 public hearings next

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released draft air and solid waste permits for public comment for the Saratoga Biochar Solutions facility proposed for construction in Moreau.

The facility would heat processed human waste to create a carbon fertilizer.

The DEC will now hold two public comment hearings “to ensure full consideration of any potential environmental and environmental justice concerns relating to the project.”

Saratoga Biochar touted the step as a victory, saying, “The issuance of the notice marks the successful conclusion to more than two years of rigorous exploration and review of environmental considerations and regulatory requirements for Saratoga Biochar’s business to operate safely in New York state.”

The in-person hearing will be Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in the South Glens Falls Senior High School Auditorium. The virtual hearing will be held Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Written comments from the public will also be accepted until March 4.

The DEC said it “has not made a determination on the proposed permits and will closely review all public comments made during the public comment period and hearings before taking any further actions on the permit applications.”

“Public participation is a key part of the State’s permit review process,” the DEC said. “This is why DEC is requiring additional opportunities for the potentially impacted communities to review and provide input on the facility’s permit applications to ensure the permitting process for Saratoga Biochar Solutions is consistent with New York State laws, regulations, and policies”

To access the 6 p.m. Feb. 7 virtual meeting, go to https:/meetny.webex.com/weblink/register/r7ae0bc199e5b9b728a1a34890af4f5ce. To join by phone only, call 518-549-0500 and enter Access Code: 161 695 8229 and password 43274641.

Written comments may be submitted to comments.SaratogaBiochar2021@dec.ny.gov or by mail: Erin Burns, Regional Permit Administrator, DEC Region 5, 1115 State Rte. 86, Ray Brook, NY 12977.

