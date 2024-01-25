Argyle woman, 22, ‘repeatedly bitten’ by her dog; hospitalized but home now

A 22-year-old Argyle woman was hospitalized after being “repeatedly bitten” by her “large mix breed” dog, said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

It said deputies on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8:18 a.m. responded to a report of “an aggressive animal at a residence on Lick Springs Road in the Town of Argyle.”

The press release said “deputies were forced to utilize a taser in order to subdue the aggressive dog long enough to remove the victim from the residence.”

The release said the woman, who is not being identified, suffered serious injuries and that “deputies applied a tourniquet to one of her arms” before she was brought by patrol car to a nearby Argyle EMS ambulance. The woman was then transported to Glens Falls Hospital.

Undersheriff John Winchell tells The Chronicle the woman owned the dog that bit her and that she is back home, where the dog is being quarantined.

“When a dog bite occurs, we notify public health and the dog is quarantined,” said Undersheriff Winchell. “Public health instructs us to tell the owner to quarantine the animal for 10 days.”

“Animal control was contacted to address the involved dog and the incident remains under investigation,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigating officers: Deputies Alix Messina, Todd Riche and Sgt. Robert Sullivan.

