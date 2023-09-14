DOT says there’s hope to finish Rt. 254 project next month.

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

There’s fresh hope that travel between Glens Falls and Hudson Falls will return to normal next month.

The Chronicle received numerous calls asking why work on the Route 254 project on Lower Warren and River Streets in Queensbury seemed to have stalled and the road remains closed since March, inconveniencing many and hampering several businesses.

We contacted the State Department of Transportation, which said the delay has come from a challenge replacing a culvert that carries the water in the Feeder Canal underneath Route 254.

“The good news,” said DOT spokesperson Bryan Viggiani, “is the engineers and designers came up with a creative solution, to construct a new steel culvert within the existing structure, rather than excavate the old structure and create a new one, which will save time.”

He said he expects work to be completed this fall on the culvert replacement project — “depending on weather and the installation process.”

NYSDOT issued a press release Tuesday, after inquiries from The Chronicle.

It said their crews plan to install “approximately 150 curved steel plates that will be fastened together to form a new culvert measuring 163 feet in length,” inside the current structure.

“This process will negate the need to excavate the deteriorated concrete, which could have extended the road closure by months. The finished product will be strong enough to support both the remains of the existing culvert and the road above.”

Estimated project cost is $1 million, “funded entirely by the state,” DOT said.

Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez was quoted saying the DOT “understands that the closure of State Route 254, while necessary…has been a hardship for the people who live and work in the areas around Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.

“Our design and engineering teams have worked diligently to advance this project and with the start of construction we are taking a big step toward getting this important roadway back open.

“We thank local residents, business owners and elected officials for their patience as we continue work to reopen this road as quickly as possible.”

DOT said the Feeder Canal Trail will remain open during construction. Its hiking and bike path along the canal are part of the Warren County Bikeway.

Adirondack Seafood owner says, ‘Fix it’

Mike Willig owns Adirondack Seafood on River Street, one of the businesses impacted by the many month bridge and Route 254 road project on Lower Warren and River Streets.

Tuesday he posted on Facebook:

“Six months of limbo on a Dead End Street. River St. businesses losing revenue and a stunted 2023 Summer season because of inaction. We have reached out to NYSDOT and Carrie Woerner but neither have been helpful and nothing has been done. Traffic is a mess and even emergency services are hobbled by the lack of concern to remedy this crisis. We will remember this when we have the opportunity to change our Servants in Government.”

