Dine/beverage stand-outs in NYC & Hudson plan Bolton restaurant & liquor store

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Two couples who are luminaries in metropolitan restaurant and beverage circles plan to open a restaurant/bar called Gem and Little Gem Liquors in Bolton Landing.

It’s in the Main Street building that most recently housed Community Wines & Liquors, which closed on Feb. 28, and the adjacent former Sagamore Pub.

In reply to a Chronicle e-mail, partner Patricia Boccato, who informally listed her job title “Energizer,” wrote in part:

“At the moment we are fully focused on opening the liquor store…on or before May 1st and later open the bar and restaurant, The Gem.

“The names are inspired by two Lake George islands (Gem & Little Gem).”

Ms. Boccato wrote, “We are a team of 2 couples (Richard & Paty Boccato) & (Kristan Keck & Kirby Farmer).”

At the planned Gem restaurant, she wrote: “We promise to deliver the brand of hospitality and quality of food and beverage we have come to be known for at Wm. Farmer and Sons [in Hudson] and Dutch Kills Bar” in New York City.

Ms. Boccato writes: “Richard is internationally known for his cocktail programs and cocktail bars in NYC and LA.

“Kirby Farmer is a graduate of CIA, internationally renowned for his cuisine in the Hudson Valley and NYC and as a private chef. Kristan Keck has had a career in TV production and has carried that on to her managing the Guesthouse in Hudson, NY [and] Wm. Farmer and Sons.”

Ms. Boccato said she “has family roots in Bolton” and “spent a lifetime of summers” here. Her career “her career thus far [is] as a professional dancer in NYC and managing the family hospitality entities as well as Hundredweight Ice, which is a large format hand cut ice company designed specifically for cocktails.”

She said the Bolton liquor store, formerly Sagamore Wines & Liquors, “has been operating since the repeal of Prohibition and we’re honored to carry on the tradition. It’s a small cozy space but it services a large community year round that we hope to provide with thoughtfully sourced wines and quality spirits.

“We want customers to leave the store with things they are excited to try and come back for something they loved. We will be stocking the shelves with the wines and spirits we appreciate from all over the world while keeping in mind bio-diversity and uniqueness.”

