Details scarce in death of Michelle McFarren, 43, in clothing bin fire

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The body of Michelle McFarren, 43, was discovered by Glens Falls Police Thursday, March 6, at 2:21 a.m., in a blue clothing donation bin on fire behind Talk of the Town restaurant on Hudson Avenue.

A forensic autopsy conducted on March 7 determined the immediate cause of death “was fire-related.”

The circumstances “remain under investigation,” said the Police Department.

“Glens Falls Police ask anyone who was in the area and has any information related to this incident or anyone who knows of the decedent’s whereabouts between 2 and 9 p.m. on March 5 to contact the Police Department at 518-761-3840 ext. 373.”

Facebook comment and speculation raged. The Chronicle post that broke the story has more than 400 comments and 1,300 shares.

Before the victim’s identity was revealed, Harley Mcfarren posted, “I’m actually worried has anyone heard from Michelle Mcfarren/pace I haven’t heard from my mother in a month.”

Glens Falls Police said in their initial release that they received two 911 calls late Wednesday that may have been related to the death. Some commenters questioned whether police adequately responded.

One person posted, “I herd on scanner last night police said that they got a call from a crazy lady that she was trapped in a blue box at the mobile station up the road and some guys were gonna do her harm.”

When The Chronicle contacted the man who made the post, he said he didn’t actually hear the caller described as “crazy.”

In response to a subsequent Chronicle inquiry on the status of the investigation, Chief Jarred Smith said via City Communcations Director Paul Gheniou, “We are not able to comment on the ongoing investigation other than to say it is being actively pursued.

“It is standard practice when there are suspicious circumstances to involve the NYS Police Forensic Investigation Unit and NYS fire investigators when appropriate. Both have been engaged.”

He added, “The standard practice when a 9-1-1 call is received is for an officer to respond to the reported location and talk to anyone found in the area. If there is no one to talk to or no incident is identified, the officer resumes patrol, monitors for any further 9-1-1 calls to the area and takes notice whenever passing the area again.”

Memorial & protest on Friday

Family and friends plan a memorial gathering and protest on Friday, March 14, at 4 p.m. in front of the Glens Falls Police Station — “for anyone who would like to talk about Michelle McFarren memories and how GFPD failed her.”

McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem is assisting the family.

An obituary said, “Michelle Lynn McFarren was born on June 15, 1981, in Bennington, VT” and described her as “a vibrant and spirited individual who lived life with a joy and energy that touched everyone she met.”

Survivors include her mother Sharon Worley Reilly of Salem, three children and three grandchildren, with another grandchild “soon to be born,” said the obituary.

Services will be held privately, it said.

Daughter Harley McFarren launched a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. As of Tuesday morning, 97 donors had given $4,030 of a $4,100 request.

“Michelle attended Salem Washington Academy. Whether she was dancing, singing, or simply enjoying music, she found peace and happiness in the rhythm of life,” the obituary said.

“She was a cherished mother, daughter, and aunt who brought so much love and light into our lives,” daughter Harley McFarren wrote on GoFundMe. “She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

Mayor Bill Collins issued a statement Friday, “A human being and member of our community lost her life in a fire in a clothing donation bin in which she may have sought refuge from a cold rainy night.”

He wrote, “This is a stark reminder for our community that, even while Glens Falls has extraordinarily strong services for people who are unhoused and/or in emotional distress, and while our police officers keep an eye out day and night for people who are in danger, a precious life was lost in very troubling circumstances.

“We are a community of compassion, a community of neighbors, of helpers, of people who care for others.”

Mayor Collins offered the community’s sincere condolences to family and friends, and urged again, “if you see someone in distress at any time, please call 911 or Glens Falls Police.”

— The Chronicle’s Zander Frost broke this story on our Facebook page. Staff writer Ben Westcott contributed reporting

