DEC: Don’t leave trailered boats in parking lot at Lake George’s Million Dollar Beach boat launch

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The state is cracking down on people leaving boats on …

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The state is cracking down on people leaving boats on trailers in the parking lot of the boat launch at Lake George’s Million Dollar Beach.

“Some boaters had been arriving in the morning, leaving their trailers and boat in the parking area, then returning later in the day to actually launch the boat,” confirmed a Department of Environmental Conservation spokesman in response to a Chronicle inquiry.

“This activity is not directly related to launching and retrieving but rather is a temporary storage of the boat in the parking area. It also unfairly takes up parking spaces preventing others from using the boat launch.

“Signs have been posted at the launch informing users of these rules and DEC will continue to ensure all users of the launch adhere to these regulations.”

DEC’s action drew support on social media. One person wrote, “Well it’s about time…It’s a launch site, not a storage site. We shall see how they enforce it…all the complaining over the last couple of years must be getting to the right people. First they added 18 spots and now this new sign.”

The parking lot has 46 spaces for trucks and trailers. The boat launch is open every day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. until mid-September. It costs $10 to launch a boat there.

The spokesman said, “DEC’s regulations state that the boat launch and associated parking is for the launching and retrieval of boats. DEC is ensuring users of the boat launch are properly complying with current regulations in place to provide all boaters with safe access for the launch and retrieval of boats from Lake George.”

Info: www.dec.ny.gov.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.