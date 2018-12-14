David Dammerman bought TD Bank bldg.

The buyer of the former TD Bank building at 237 Glen Street in downtown Glens …

The buyer of the former TD Bank building at 237 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls is investor David Dammerman of Saratoga Springs, The Chronicle has learned.

The long-vacant building that was once the headquarters of First National Bank of Glens Falls, later Evergreen Bank sold for $415,000 on Nov. 16 to 237 Glen LLC.

The person behind the LLC was not identified, but a source with knowledge of the transaction confirms now that Mr. Dammerman is the buyer.

In a 2013 story in the Saratogian, Mr. Dammerman said he is chief executive officer of Great Mountain Investment Associates. A 1991 graduate of Hamilton College, he is the son of the late Dennis Dammerman, who was Chief Financial Officer for General Electric and later served as vice chairman of GE’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Dammerman, 49, is also a marathon swimmer. He swam the 32-mile length of Lake George in 2016 in less than 19 hours, which was thought to be a record time, according to a Chronicle story at the time. He is said to hold the record for the “Search for Memphre” 25-mile swim on Lake Memphremagog in Vermont.

We tried to contact Mr. Dammerman via social media, but had not heard back by press time.

We also tried to reach him via the shared work space business WorkSmart. The real estate transaction listed 3 Warren Street, Suite 2, Glens Falls, as the LLC’s business address. We emailed WorkSmart owner Christy Alexander and asked her to forward a message to Mr. Dammerman if she saw him at WorkSmart.

Previously, attorney Melissa Lescault of McPhillips Fitzgerald & Cullum of Glens Falls and listing agent Craig Darby of CBRE-Albany declined to reveal the identity of the buyer behind 237 Glen LLC, citing the buyer’s wishes to remain unnamed.

— Gordon Woodworth

