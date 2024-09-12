Dango’s is sold: $250,000

Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: The shuttered bar was once a jammed downtown Glens Falls mainstay known in particular for St. Patrick’s Day, a long-running nickel wing promotion and two generations of “Dangos” at the helm ­— the late Ward 1 Councilman Dan Johnson and then his son David, both known as Dango. Everybody called it Dango’s, but the actual name was Fitzgerald’s.



The parcel — 154 and 156 Maple Street and 8 Walnut Street — sold for $250,000 to 156 Maple LLC, which led to an address in Niskayuna.

Seller David Fitzgerald had no comment. This bar was his springboard to own a bunch of area bars/restaurants, but Fitzgerald’s north of Exit 17 in Moreau is where David does business now.

In the early years of The Chronicle, when Dango Dan owned the bar, he was a Councilman close to Mayor Ed Bartholomew. Dan and I talked at length; he knew local politics like nobody else. He rolled his words and some people underestimated him, but Mayor Ed didn’t and neither did I. Dan once confided that a local incumbent would lose the next election. That possibility occurred to absolutely no one else. November came. Sure enough, the guy lost. Dango knew politics.

