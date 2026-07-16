Crandall Park accessibility ‘Pathway’ plan from Fire Rd. to Horicon Ave.

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Crandall Park Beautification Committee is raising funds to construct “The Pathway,” a new accessible path running through the park from its Horicon Avenue entrance to Fire Road.

It will include a bridge over wetlands behind the Crandall Park pond.

The Pathway will be a safe route “for pedestrians, bicyclists and people using strollers, wheelchairs or other vehicles designed to make transportation for disabled individuals possible,” said info.

“Currently, most people now travel through the park on a narrow road shared with automobiles.

The new Pathway, separate from the road, “will tremendously increase the safety of people using the park, as well as attract those who have not had easy access to certain areas.”

The plan was developed in conjunction with LaBella Associates. It was approved by the Glens Falls Common Council at its December 9, 2025, meeting.

The Beautification Committee detailed the project in its program for the Glens Falls Symphony’s July 3 concert, attended by thousands in Crandall Park.

They also announced they’d received a challenge grant of $50,000 from The Charles R. Wood Foundation, with a deadline to match it of Dec. 31, 2026.

Now they’re raised $20,000 of it.

Crandall Beautification President Elizabeth Little Hogan tells The Chronicle that ad sales in that program generated the $20,000.

Find info and make donations online at crandallpark.com, or mail checks to CPBC, P.O. Box 973, Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801.

In addition, the Crandall Beautification Committee wrote, “This year our disc golf course was rated one of the top 10 most played courses in New York State.

The committee said they also continue to remove invasive species, plant native trees and bushes, and they are working with Skidmore College to develop new interpretative signs in the park.

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