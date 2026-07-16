17th Carl Lufkin Tractor Pull is 7/18; adds new evening show

The 17th annual Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure truck and tractor pull to benefit cancer research is Saturday, July 18, beginning at 10 a.m. at 10 Main Street in Argyle.



“We have a new and improved night show we are hoping to get a large audience for,” co-organizer Cheyenne Havens tells The Chronicle.

Spectator admission is $15, free for under 10. Proceeds benefit The Cancer Research Institute, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and The American Cancer Society. To date the event reports raising more than $250,000 for cancer research.

Info: Event founder Scott Lufkin at 935-0579 or pullforacure518@gmail.com.

Pull for a Cure averages 250+ Garden Tractors and 150+ four wheel truck and farm tractor competitors.



Competitors can check the Facebook page for details, classes and rules. More than $6,000 “up for grabs,” they say.

For kids, Pedal Tractor and Power Wheels Pulls at 1 p.m. Register at 12:30.

For fans: “All day…the best pulling competition in the area,” on three tracks, with some shaded seating.

New this year, at 6:30 p.m.: Small Town Smokeshow by Pull Off Productions, with Light and 4.1 Pro Stock tractors, Wild Street and 3.0 Diesel trucks, and “Super Mod” 2WD trucks “to turn the volume and the smoke both up to 11!”

Also: Basket raffle, food trucks, vendors.

“It’s a full day of pulling that finishes under the lights — with over $6,000 in prize money up for grabs this year.”



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