Cool Insuring Arena completing luxury box suites

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Five new luxury boxes and suites at Cool Insuring Arena are “nearly ready to go,” says General Manager Jeff Mead.

He gave The Chronicle a quick tour Tuesday morning, while also monitoring fallout from Monday night’s storm, which revealed several leaks in the re-roofing project that is currently underway.

The new suites are located next to the press box, above sections X, W and V, accessible from the Church Street entrance.

A season-long rental is priced at “northwards of $10,000” and about $500 to $1,000 per event, depending on the suite size, said Mr. Mead, adding that they’re still determining final numbers.

Developer Richard Schermerhorn has already rented one of the boxes, said Mr. Mead. On others, “we are in talks.”

They expect corporations will rent four of the boxes for the “full package” — the whole ECHL hockey season, or potentially for all events, including concerts and sports. Final cost to be determined.

Two of the boxes they aim to hold out to offer on an event by event basis.

“It’s pretty sweet,” touts Mr. Mead. “Each seats 10 to 20 patrons, depending on size. Each will offer a private server and upgraded food and beverage menu, plus comfortable seating, TVs and Internet access, granite countertops, motion sensor lighting, and their own arena entrance, among other amenities.

With the one previously built box from 2018 — located on the far side of the press box, above section B — the arena will have six total boxes to rent.

Mr. Mead said, “Every arena everywhere has a private area of suites and boxes. In 2018 we started talking about putting them in, and we were ready to go, then Covid. After this year, we said it’s time to build these suites.”

As for construction, Mr. Mead said, “We are not yet giving out the cost” it is taking to complete the boxes, but he deemed it “a significant investment.” Funding is coming “internally,” he said.

