Cole’s Woods search puts Kensington School in lockout; ‘suspect not apprehended’ but ‘no direct threat’

Zander Frost reports: A search for a suspect who fled a Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol into Cole’s Woods led to a precautionary lockout of Kensington Road School earlier today, October 22, Glens Falls Police said.

Glens Falls Police said there was no “direct threat” to the public or school and that they’ve now “cleared the area.”

“The person in Cole’s Woods was not apprehended,” Warren County Sheriff LaFarr told The Chronicle via text.

Glens Falls Police said the subject “ fled from the Sheriffs Patrols in the area of Upper Glen Street near Price Chopper.”

Sheriff LaFarr said, “They fled because there are active warrants for arrest.”

Glens Falls Police said they “notified Glens Falls School and recommended a lockout be put in place at Kensington School due to the close proximity of the incident. There was no direct threat to the public or the school and the lockout was done as a preventative for safety purposes.”

Glens Falls Police said that they were “in the area of Fire Road in the event the subject came into Glens Falls” and have “since cleared the area and the incident.”

This is an active story, The Chronicle will post updates as available.

Photo credit: Colin Malek at around 11:39 am, behind the YMCA.