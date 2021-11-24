Chapman’s great show: History of movies in Glens Falls!

By Mark Frost , Chronicle Editor

Hats off to Jillian Mulder, the curator of the Chapman Historical Museum.

“NOW SHOWING: From Nickoledeons to Drive-Ins” is such a fun, fascinating, significant exhibition that I came out feeling both exhilarated and enlightened.

The show takes us through the history of movies and movie theatres in Glens Falls, but it also captures the whole personality of a city that was — and hopefully remains — brash and full of itself. The theatres — one after another — were architecturally ambitious, with top-notch decor, equipment, musical organs and what have you.

Who knew the basement of the Park Theatre — which opened in 1912 — “contained six No. 1 Brunswick-Balke bowling alleys complete with Bacus pin-setters. No expense was spared. Four alleys had large pins, two had candle pins, and two had duck pins. Three local teams regularly competed against top teams from out of the area.

Audiences turned out in droves for big movies and events. The promotions were constant and at times outlandish.

Jillian Mulder’s exhibition delivers a real sense of Glens Falls through the years. Great photos. Read the captions!

A few quibbles. I remember Jerry Aratare, not Joe, but credit to Jillian for including him.

The Chapman lives on a shoestring. For Ms. Mulder and the museum to deliver an exhibition with this much substance and moxie — and importance — is really something to sing their praises about. Job extraordinarily well done.

