Champagnes barely escape; fire destroys their Queensbury home

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Fred and Barbara Champagne narrowly escaped a 2 a.m. fire that destroyed their Queensbury home at 1 Juniper Drive, Sunday morning, Dec. 18

Mr. Champagne is a former Queensbury Town Supervisor.

“We’re very, very happy that they were able to get out — because the survivability was zero if they hadn’t made it out by the time we got there. The house was just engulfed,” Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Company Chief Chip Mellon told The Chronicle.

He said the dramatic photos Bay Ridge shared of the blaze were taken “within four minutes of us being dispatched.”

The Champagnes “heard a noise that woke them up. And then they smelled a burning odor,” said Chief Mellon.

Smoke detectors then started to activate as the couple exited the home.

“If they hadn’t heard anything, when the smoke detectors activated I don’t know if they would still have time to get out,” the chief said.

The Champagnes walked to a neighbor’s home for help.



They were treated first by Bay Ridge/North Queensbury EMS and then Glens Falls Hospital, and later released.

“Since there are no fire hydrants, a Tanker Shuttle was established, with the Fill Site located at the Queensbury Highway Dept on Haviland Road,” Bay Ridge posted.

A South Queensbury firefighter was also treated at Glens Falls Hospital for injuries sustained at the tanker fill site.

Debra Champagne Bardin wrote on the Bay Ridge Facebook post, “We can’t thank everyone enough for all the hard work each company provided. I am so sorry a fireman got hurt.”

“My parents have been there for 57 years. My Dad is 90 and my Mom will be 88 in January. They will rebuild. They are fighters! Again thank you,” she said.

