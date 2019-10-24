Bus trip planned to see JG3’s first game at Syracuse

A Yankee Trails bus trip to Syracuse to see Joseph Girard III and the Orange men’s basketball team play defending national champion Virginia on Wednesday, Nov. 6, has been arranged by Glens Falls VFW Post 2475.



Tickets are $95, which includes the bus trip and a ticket in Section 312 in the upper level of The Dome. To buy a ticket, go to tours.yankeetrails.com/tour/gf2cuse.

Six dollars per ticket will be donated to the VFW Post, which has put up the money in advance for the game tickets. Yankee Trails needs a minimum of 40 people to sign up, said Wayne Humburg, senior vice commander of VFW Post 2475.

If enough tickets are sold, the bus will leave from Glens Falls High School at 4 p.m., and return after the game, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Mr. Humburg said if there’s enough interest in the Virginia game, the VFW Post hopes to arrange bus trips to the Notre Dame game on Saturday, Jan. 4, the Duke game on Saturday, Feb. 1, and the North Carolina game on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Info: 518-796-3878. — G. Woodworth

