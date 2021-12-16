Bronzino jettisons marijuana plan in blacksmith shop; building for sale

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Brian Bronzino has put 56 Glen Street back on the market, potentially abandoning his plan to locate a marijuana dispensary in the historic former blacksmith shop at the foot of Glen Street hill in Glens Falls.



It is listed for $184,900 with Brian Pepe of DeMarsh Real Estate.

“He put it out there to see if there are any feelers on it,” Bronzino spokesman and business partner Robin Barkenhagen tells The Chronicle.

After New York State legalized marijuana in the spring, Mr. Bronzino and Mr. Barkenhagen alerted the Common Council that they hoped to put a dispensary in the building.

Mr. Barkenhagen said, “We’re sure nothing will happen in the blacksmith shop for at least a year and a half to two years. So he put it on the market to see what happens.”

“Also,” he said, “we listen to community feedback. Legally we don’t have to have parking for a dispensary, but it could be an issue. A lot of people think it’s not a good idea there.”

“We have other ideas for where we could put a dispensary,” such as Dix Avenue Plaza, which Mr. Bronzino also owns, Mr. Barkenhagen said.

“The focus now is really to get a license, before anything,” he said.

Mr. Bronzino also proposed the 56 Glen building for a sustainable vertical indoor “urban farm” prototype being pursued by Glens Falls Economic Development Director Jeff Flagg.

Instead Mr. Flagg envisions the vertical farm in yet another Bronzino-owned building — 18-22 Ridge Street, on the third floor above [farmacy] resto-bar.

Mr. Barkenhagen said that building is locally famous for having no third-floor access other than through the fire escape. He said Mr. Bronzino has since installed a staircase.

The 56 Glen Building has its first-floor windows boarded up after one was broken after someone threw a rock through a window, Mr. Barkenhagen said.

