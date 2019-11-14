Braymer has eye on higher office; talks challenging Dan Stec

Claudia Braymer Glens Falls Ward 3 County Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who won …

Glens Falls Ward 3 County Supervisor, who won re-election on Nov. 5 swamping Libertarian candidate Nathan Dunn, 473-94, makes no secret of her higher political ambitions.

“I do have aspirations for higher office. I have thought about [running for] Glens Falls mayor, but I think Dan Hall is doing a good job…I have more interest on the legislative side, and the next goal would be the State Assembly. I think that’s something within reach and I don’t rule out challenging Dan Stec. I think contested races are a good thing.”

Mr. Stec says, “It’s not even Thanksgiving yet. We’ll worry about all that next year.” — GW

