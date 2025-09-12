Bolton Museum has great show ‘Welcome to Lake George: Vacation Paradise 50s & 60s’

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor



I highly recommend ‘Welcome to Lake George: Vacation Paradise of the 50s & 60s,’ the summer show at the Bolton Historical Museum. We finally saw it last week. It goes through Oct. 13, open daily 10 to 4.

First of all, it’s fun, especially for someone who grew up in the 1950s and 60s. So many pleasant memories triggered by the brochures, relics, advertisements, clippings, matchbooks, photos, signs.

But it’s more than fun. Looking closely, I came away with terrific perspective on just how jumpin’ the post-World War II boom was here.

The Fort William Henry Hotel’s Black Watch Lounge featured not only a “hilarious” show by Ronnie Taylor, “America’s favorite English entertainer,” it also served late dinner: “Charcoal broiled supper items available until 3 A.M.”

A far cry from today’s roll up the sidewalks at 8.

Late night hours were the norm.

The Jolly Roger, “only NIGHT CLUB on Lake George,” offered “Superb cuisine” from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with “No tax before 9:30 P.M.” Along with two musical acts and an ice-skating show, you were invited to COME WATCH “Stars of TV, Screen and Stage interviewed on the Jolly Roger Show, 12 Midnight-2 A.M. broadcast nightly by WWSC, 1450 on your dial.” Yes, midnight to 2 am.

It was full employment for musicians. Nearly every place advertised live performers — “Don Howard and the Madcaps” here, Joe Barron and Nona McDonald there. Prevost’s Canteen Inn offered “Dancing Nightly” to “Blue Jack’s Orchestra.” Bonnie View in Bolton had the “Three Kings” “Every Friday and Saturday until 2:30 A.M. No Minimum. No Cover Charge.”

The exhibit has memorabilia of amusement parks, dude ranches, Diana Struble, Evinrude boat motors (The “Mate,” “World’s Lightest Outboard, Weighs only 10 lbs., Speed up to 4 miles an hour, Runs 10 hours on one gallon of fuel.” Available for $34.50 ”F.O.B. Milw”) (doubtless, Milwaukee).

Glens Falls ran with it. An ad for Fowler’s Department Store (my favorite building, now housing Downtown Social) touted itself as “Northern New York’s Vacation Store, Every Need for Family ‘n Camps.” It noted: “WE DELIVER: to Lake George Wed. A.M., to East Side Fri. A.M.” And Fowler’s noted it’s a “Ticket Agency for…Luzerne Playhouse ‘n Colonie Musical Summer Theater.” The bottom also pointed out the “Glens Falls Shopping Tour…Sponsored Every Tuesday.”

Good times rolled for one and all!

Goldstock’s Sporting Goods in Glens Falls advertised “the one and only” “Navy Approved” “Aqua-Lung” amid Frogman Suits, Swimming Fins, Diving Masks, Snorkels and Spear Guns — “All at Savings!”

Bolton had R. Klebes, a full-scale pharmacy “Open Until 11 p.m. Phone 5211.” “The Most Modern Drug Store in the Adirondacks.” Eastman Kodak Dealer, All Popular Cosmetics. Prescriptions (“Two Pharmacists on duty in our New White Prescription Room.”) And “Unexcelled Fountain Service Featuring Velvet Ice Cream.”

Business was decentralized. Family-owned small enterprises predominated, but Grand Union was part of it, too. Its ad enthused “Brand New For You at Lake George” and “Newly Enlarged at Bolton Landing.”

I’m just scratching the surface. Show’s a gold mine!

