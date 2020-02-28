Blues-guitar standup by Dave Hill at Park Theater

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

There’s “blue” humor, yes. But iconclastic, deadpan comedian Dave Hill …

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

There’s “blue” humor, yes. But iconclastic, deadpan comedian Dave Hill seems to have invented a whole new genre: Blues guitar stand-up comedy.

Really good electric blues guitar, this observe will attest, and wildly funny, rambling, mildly absurdist standup storytelling that goes where you don’t quite expect even while he presents with an unperturbed demeanor as if this all was normal.

He’s at the Park Theater for its Comedy After Dark comedy club series, Friday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. Tix: $25, $22 advance. Box office: 792-1150, or parktheatergf.com.

Cash bar in the club; pre-show dinner available downstairs at Doc’s.

The Atlantic magazine calls Mr. Hill “one of the funniest people alive.”

He sings and plays guitar in the power pop band Valley Lodge. Their song “Go” is the theme to HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Mr. Hill has appeared on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Inside Amy Schumer, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Adult Swim’s Joe Pera Talks with You, Amazon’s The Tick, Comedy Knockout and The Jim Gaffigan Show, among others, PR materials tout.

Look him up on YouTube to get a sense of his unique style. I like his “12 Days of Christmas” story from the Public Radio program Live from Here with Chris Thile. Don’t be fooled by the NPR connect — the guy is as cutting edge as they come.

“Successful comedian, novelist, actor, radio and podcast host, writer, and rock star, Dave Hill is wonderfully multi-talented, and a gloriously funny story-teller,” they say.

Copyright © 2020 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.