Bluebird’s Nest Preschool to close; house on Glen St. for sale

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: After 43 years of educating local two- to five-year-olds in a signature eggshell blue building on Glen Street, Bluebird’s Nest Preschool will not be registering for the 2026-2027 school year.

The house, at 497 Glen Street, is on the market as a six-bedroom single family home, zoned mixed-use residential-commercial.

Listing price is $435,000.

6 beds, 2.5+ bath, mixed-use

“This property has long been a staple in the community, previously serving as a beloved local preschool, and is now ready for its next chapter with a new owner,” says the listing.

Besides the six bedrooms, it touts two-and-a-half baths — “plus,” in the 4,466 square-foot building on a third-acre lot.

“Beautifully maintained and versatile property offering space, character, and endless potential.”

The current preschool space has a separate entrance, with “options for an in-law apartment, private office, studio, or income-producing use.”

“Major updates” include a roof, two furnaces (“one brand-new in 2026”), three mini-split heating-cooling systems from 2020, and a hot water tank in 2017.

It touts “space galore with generously sized bedrooms, many featuring beautiful hardwood floors” and an “expansive upstairs primary bedroom with walk-in cedar closet and a wood-burning stove.”

Also: Two-car garage, fenced-in backyard, “storage throughout, and a full walk-up attic.”

Shannon C. McCarthy has the listing, with eXp Realty.

Julie McGilpin re Bluebird’s Nest’s 43 years; founded by Cindy Farbaniec

Bluebird’s Nest Preschool is closing after 43 years at the end of this year. The school was was founded by Cynthia “Cindy” Farbaniec and her husband, Philip, in 1983. Both are since deceased.

Julie McGilpin, known to students as Mrs. M, took over the preschool after Mrs. Farbaniec retired in 2007. She tells The Chronicle she started teaching there in 1986.

Diana Palmer plans to present a Mayor’s Proclamation to Bluebird’s Nest on Friday, May 22, at 3 p.m.

“It’s really celebrating Cindy’s legacy,” Mrs. McGilpin said.

She said of the closing, “It’s just time. I’ve been doing this 40 years.”

She said, “The school was good. We’ve always been full. Usually we have 60-65 students each year. We’re into the thousands of students since 1983. We’ve had an excellent run.”

The current staff of four, including Mrs. McGilpin, has programs for kids ages two to five in pre-school, pre-Kindergarden and “Friday Friends” parent-child programs.

“We’ve been very blessed to be part of this community for 43 years. Trying to channel what Cindy would say, it’s just been a joy to work with parents as well as students to enrich and motivate them to enjoy learning.”

— Cathy DeDe

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve