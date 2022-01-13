Big events of 2022!

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Sign of hope! With a surge of optimism (however guarded, due to Covid), comes the return of The Chronicle’s annual list of dates for some of this area’s signature events.

The schedule is subject to change, of course — now more than ever — but this will help you start planning.

On page 20, we highlight 70 events we’ve got detailed. Here’ are some to get you started!

Ice Castles, anticipated as a huge new attraction, mid-January to Feb. 25 or later, weather permitting at the Lake George Festival Commons.

NYS Boys Basketball Championships, March 18-20, Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls.

Americade, June 7-11.

LARAC Festival, June 11-12.

Saratoga Thoroughbred Racing, July 14-Sept. 5.

Washington County Fair, Aug. 22-28.

Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sept. 22-25.

World’s Largest Garage Sale Warrensburg, Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Taste of the North Country, Oct. 2.

Festival of Trees, Nov. 25-27.

Glacier Ice Bar , Jan. 21-22 and 28-29 at Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing. Info: 644-9400.

, Jan. 21-22 and 28-29 at Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing. Info: 644-9400. Ice Castles , Mid-January to Feb. 25 or later, weather permitting, at the Lake George Festival Commons. Info: icecastles.com.

, Mid-January to Feb. 25 or later, weather permitting, at the Lake George Festival Commons. Info: icecastles.com. Lake George Winterfest , through March 12. Purchase wristbands for discounts on restaurants and hotels, plus free LG attractions including dog sled outings, sleigh rides, ski packages and much more. Info: lakegeorgewinterfest.com.

, through March 12. Purchase wristbands for discounts on restaurants and hotels, plus free LG attractions including dog sled outings, sleigh rides, ski packages and much more. Info: lakegeorgewinterfest.com. SnowFest , live music, more, Jan. 29 at West Mountain, Queensbury. Info: westmountain.com.

, live music, more, Jan. 29 at West Mountain, Queensbury. Info: westmountain.com. 60th Lake George Winter Carnival , Saturdays & Sundays, Feb. 5-27, in LG Village. Kickoff party & fireworks, Jan. 29 at Lake George Beach Club. Info: 240-0809, lakegeorgewintercarnival.com.

, Saturdays & Sundays, Feb. 5-27, in LG Village. Kickoff party & fireworks, Jan. 29 at Lake George Beach Club. Info: 240-0809, lakegeorgewintercarnival.com. Lake George Ice Fishing Challenge , February, in Warren County. Post or tag your catch & tag to win prizes. Info: warrenCountyFishingChallenge@gmail.com.

, February, in Warren County. Post or tag your catch & tag to win prizes. Info: warrenCountyFishingChallenge@gmail.com. Valentine’s Day One-Stop Shop , Fri.-Sat., Feb. 4-5 & 11-12, at The Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. Details on Facebook.

, Fri.-Sat., Feb. 4-5 & 11-12, at The Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. Details on Facebook. Banff Mountain Film Festival , Feb. 5-6 at Charles Wood Theater, GF. Short outdoors sports oriented films. Tix: woodtheater.org.

, Feb. 5-6 at Charles Wood Theater, GF. Short outdoors sports oriented films. Tix: woodtheater.org. Fire On The Mountain , fireworks, torchlight ski parade, Feb. 19 at West Mountain Ski Center, Queensbury. Info: westmountain.com.

, fireworks, torchlight ski parade, Feb. 19 at West Mountain Ski Center, Queensbury. Info: westmountain.com. Krazy Downhill Derby , homemade sled contest, Feb. 26 (tentative) at Dynamite Hill, Chestertown. Info: 494-2722 or northwarren.com.

, homemade sled contest, Feb. 26 (tentative) at Dynamite Hill, Chestertown. Info: 494-2722 or northwarren.com. Barrel Fest, March 5, Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George. Info: Adkbrewery.com.

NYS Boys Basketball Tournament

returns to GF, March 18-20 – Cool Insuring Arena: coolinsuringarena.com

Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival , March 19, Shirt Factory, GF. See Facebook.

, March 19, Shirt Factory, GF. See Facebook. Slush Cup & Cardboard Sled Derby , March 27 at West Mountain Ski Center, Queensbury. Info: westmountain.com/events.

, March 27 at West Mountain Ski Center, Queensbury. Info: westmountain.com/events. Northwest Fest , April 2 at West Mountain Ski Center, Queensbury. Info: westmountain.com.

, April 2 at West Mountain Ski Center, Queensbury. Info: westmountain.com. Glens Falls Brewfest , April 9 at new location: Cool Insuring Arena. Also, Taps & Apps seated event, April 8 at SUNY Adirondack’s Seasoned restaurant. Info: glensfallsbrewfest.org.

, April 9 at new location: Cool Insuring Arena. Also, Taps & Apps seated event, April 8 at SUNY Adirondack’s Seasoned restaurant. Info: glensfallsbrewfest.org. Spring is Sweet Maple Festival , April 16, The Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. See Facebook.

, April 16, The Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. See Facebook. Wing Fest , April 30 in downtown Glens Falls. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com.

, April 30 in downtown Glens Falls. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com. Washington County Antique Fair, April 30-May 1 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: washingtoncountyfair.com.

SGF Marathon Dance

TBA/May – Plans TBA; looking toward May. Info: 792-9987.

Radium Girls , May 5-8 at the Wood Theater, Glens Falls. Drama by Glens Falls Community Theatre. Info: woodtheater.org.

, May 5-8 at the Wood Theater, Glens Falls. Drama by Glens Falls Community Theatre. Info: woodtheater.org. Tour of the Battenkill , Pro/Am bicycle races, May 7, Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: 275-6185, tourofthebattenkill.com.

, Pro/Am bicycle races, May 7, Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: 275-6185, tourofthebattenkill.com. Coming Out of Hibernation Party , May 8 at Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George. Info: AdkBrewery.com.

, May 8 at Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George. Info: AdkBrewery.com. Pet Fest , May 14 in downtown Glens Falls. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com.

, May 14 in downtown Glens Falls. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com. Thursday Market & Food Truck Corrals , weekly, May 19-Sept. 8 at The Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. Details on Facebook.

, weekly, May 19-Sept. 8 at The Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. Details on Facebook. Memorial Meltdown Music Festival , May 27-29 at Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com.

, May 27-29 at Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com. Feeder Canal Annual Canoe & Kayak Race , June 4. Info: 792-5363.

, June 4. Info: 792-5363. Adirondack Woof Stock , June 4-5, Chestertown & Brant Lake. Info: trilakesalliance.com.

, June 4-5, Chestertown & Brant Lake. Info: trilakesalliance.com. Monster Truck Show, June 4 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: washingtoncountyfair.com.

Americade

Lake George, June 7-11, Motorcycle rally. Info: 798-7888 or americade.com.

LARAC Arts Festival

June 11-12 , Glens Falls City Park. Info: 798-1144.

Adk. Theatre Festival

June 15-Aug. 13, Wood Theater, Glens Falls. Season to be announced April 29. Info: ATFestival.org.

Adirondack Jeep Invasion , June 17-18 at 1000 Acres Ranch & in Lake George. Info: adkjpinvasion.com

, June 17-18 at 1000 Acres Ranch & in Lake George. Info: adkjpinvasion.com Rock the Dock , June 22 at Lake George Steamboat Company’s Steel Pier. Info: rockthedocklakegeorge.com

, June 22 at Lake George Steamboat Company’s Steel Pier. Info: rockthedocklakegeorge.com Sunset Cruise on Lake George , June 24. By LG Arts Project. Info: lakegeorgearts.org.

, June 24. By LG Arts Project. Info: lakegeorgearts.org. Adirondack Wine & Food Festival , June 25-26, Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkwinefest.com

, June 25-26, Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkwinefest.com LGD50 Independence Day Music Fest , July 1-3 at Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com

, July 1-3 at Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com Glens Falls Symphony Summer Pops Concert , July 3 in Crandall Park. 793-1348.

, July 3 in Crandall Park. 793-1348. Independence Day Fest & Fireworks , July 4 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: washingtoncountyfair.com

, July 4 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: washingtoncountyfair.com Take a Bite, downtown Glens Falls street food festival, Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 31. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com

Saratoga Racing

July 14-Sept. 5, Info: www.nyra.com/saratoga.

Taste of Diamond Point , Sat., July 16, at Diamond Point Community Church on Lake George. Info: friendsofdpcc@gmail.com

, Sat., July 16, at Diamond Point Community Church on Lake George. Info: friendsofdpcc@gmail.com NYS Chiefs of Police Convention , July 24-28 at Queensbury Hotel. Info: nychiefs.org

, July 24-28 at Queensbury Hotel. Info: nychiefs.org Prospect Center Beach Volleyball Tournament , Aug. 6-7 at Million Dollar Beach, Lake George. Info: prospectcenter.com

, Aug. 6-7 at Million Dollar Beach, Lake George. Info: prospectcenter.com Antique Flea Market , Aug. 6-7 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: washingtoncountyfair.com

, Aug. 6-7 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: washingtoncountyfair.com Lake George Music Festival, classical music, Aug. 10-18 at Fort William Henry Carriage House and beyond. Info: 791-5089, or lakegeorgemusicfestival.com

Washington County Fair

Aug. 22-28 Info: 692-2464 or washingtoncountyfair.com

Adirondack Independence Music Festival , Sept. 2-4 at Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com

, Sept. 2-4 at Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com Lake George Triathlon Festival , Sept. 3-4. Training camp is Aug. 19-21. Info: alpha.win

, Sept. 3-4. Training camp is Aug. 19-21. Info: alpha.win Adirondack Nationals Car Show , Sept. 8-11 at Fort William Henry, Lake George. Info: 380-1874.

, Sept. 8-11 at Fort William Henry, Lake George. Info: 380-1874. Adirondack VetteFest , Sept. 9-11, Corvettes in downtown Glens Falls. 527-3329.

, Sept. 9-11, Corvettes in downtown Glens Falls. 527-3329. Jazz at the Lake , by Lake George Arts Project, Sept. 16-18, Shepard Park. Info: lakegeorgearts.org

, by Lake George Arts Project, Sept. 16-18, Shepard Park. Info: lakegeorgearts.org Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival, Sept. 17-18 in Schroon Lake & Chestertown. Info: adirondackmarathon.org

Adk. Balloon Festival

Sept. 22-25, Info: adirondackballoonfest.org.

Adirondack Wool & Arts Fest, Sept. 24-25 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: adkwoolandarts.com

Warrensburg World’s Largest Garage Sale

Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 623-2161 or warrensburggaragesale.com.

Taste of the North Country

Oct. 2, City Park, Glens Falls. Call: 744-7470.

Landscapes for Landsake , benefit art show and sale for Agricultural Stewardship Association, Oct. 8-10. Info: agstewardship.org

, benefit art show and sale for Agricultural Stewardship Association, Oct. 8-10. Info: agstewardship.org Movies in the Pumpkin Patch , Oct. 8-10 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: washingtoncountyfair.com

, Oct. 8-10 at Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. Info: washingtoncountyfair.com Apple vs. Pumpkin Fall Throwdown , Oct. 15, The Shirt Factory, GF. See Facebook.

, Oct. 15, The Shirt Factory, GF. See Facebook. NYS Special Olympics , Oct. 20-23 in Glens Falls region, and Queensbury Hotel. Info: specialolympics-ny.org

, Oct. 20-23 in Glens Falls region, and Queensbury Hotel. Info: specialolympics-ny.org Boo-2-You, Halloween party , Oct. 29, Glens Falls. glensfallscollaborative.com

, Oct. 29, Glens Falls. glensfallscollaborative.com Adirondack Stampede Rodeo , Nov. 4-5, Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls. Info: cool-insuringarena.com

, Nov. 4-5, Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls. Info: cool-insuringarena.com Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade , Nov. 19. Info: 692-7979.

, Nov. 19. Info: 692-7979. South Glens Falls Holiday Parade , Nov. 20. Info: 307-0442.

, Nov. 20. Info: 307-0442. Holiday Open House , Nov. 25-27 at The Shirt Factory, GF. Also: Holiday Sales on Dec. 3, Dec. 10-11, and Dec. 17. Details on Facebook.

, Nov. 25-27 at The Shirt Factory, GF. Also: Holiday Sales on Dec. 3, Dec. 10-11, and Dec. 17. Details on Facebook. 31st North Country Festival of Trees , Nov. 25-27 at the Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls. Info: prospectcenter.com

, Nov. 25-27 at the Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls. Info: prospectcenter.com Hometown Holidays , Dec. 3-4, downtown Glens Falls. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com

, Dec. 3-4, downtown Glens Falls. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com Christmas in Warrensburgh , Dec. 3-4. Info: 466-5497.

, Dec. 3-4. Info: 466-5497. LARAC Winter Festival, Dec. 4 & 11 at the Queensbury Hotel. Info: 798-1144.

— Compiled by Cathy DeDe

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved