Big events for 2024!

Here it is, The Chronicle’s annual list of dates for some of our area’s most signature events. Be aware: It’s early in the year. Everything is subject to change!
- Winter Realms, now to March 3 in Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George. Walk through light attractions, skating, ice bar, more.
- Winter’s Dream, now to March 30 at Fort William Henry, Lake George. Interactive light-and-sound installation.
- Battle for the Bridge, Jan. 27 at Glens Falls High School. GF vs. SGF faculty basketball game to benefit South High Marathon Dance.
- NEW: Adirondack Vinyl Slam, Saturday, Jan. 27, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. LP festival.
- Banff Mountain Film Festival, Feb. 2-4 at Charles Wood Theater, GF.
- Lake George Winter Carnival, Saturdays & Sundays, Feb. 3-25. Puttin’ on the Ritz Gala, Jan. 26 at The Carriage House, Fort William Henry. Opening parade is Feb. 3. Outhouse races Feb. 3 & 17. Info on Facebook.
- Valentine’s Day One Stop Shop, Saturdays, Feb. 3 and 10, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.
- Adirondack Theatre Festival Winter Benefit, Sat., Feb 10, Wood Theater. 30th season reveal. Info: atfestival.org.
- Walk on Water to Dome Island, Feb. 16-17, by Lake George Land Conservancy. RSVP.
- Fire On The Mountain, fireworks, torchlight ski parade, Sat., Feb. 17, West Mountain Ski Center.
- NEW: Shirt Factory Book Expo, Saturday, Feb. 17, Glens Falls. Exhibitors welcome.
- Brant Lake Winter Carnival, Sat., Feb. 17.
- Krazy Downhill Derby, homemade sled contest, Feb. 24 at Dynamite Hill, Chestertown.
South High Marathon Dance, Mar. 1-2
South Glens Falls High School. Info: 792-9987.
- 24-Hour PlayFest, March 1-2, Wood Theater, Glens Falls.
- Barrel Fest, March 2, Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George.
- 90th Anniversary of the Snow Train, March 2-4, North Creek. Movies, history, outings.
- Glens Falls Restaurant Week, March 3-9 in downtown.
- Thurman Maple Days, weekends, March 9-24. Info: VisitThurman@gmail.com.
NYS Boys Basketball Tournament
March 14-17, Cool Insuring Arena
- Molly Hatchet, March 15, Strand Theater, Hudson Falls. Star 1970s rock band. Info: 832-3484.
- Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival, Saturday, March 16, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.
- Great Upstate Boat Show, March 22-24, “The Dome,” Adirondack Sports Complex, Queensbury. Info: thegreatupstateboatshow.com.
- Saga City, Japan, Exchange, March 24-31, Glens Falls Middle & High Schools.
- NEW: Shirt Factory Independent Comic Expo, Saturday, March 30, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.
- Slush Cup & Cardboard Sled Derby, March 31 at West Mountain Ski Area.
- NEW: Smokey Greene Scholarship Concert, Sun., April 7, The Strand Theater, Hudson Falls. The Gibson Brothers headline all-star lineup.
Info: smokeygreenscholarshipconcert.com.
Glens Falls Brewfest
April 20, Cool Insuring Arena
- Spring is Sweet Maple in April, Saturday, April 20, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.
- NEW: Snoopy the Musical, April 26-27, Wood Theater, Glens Falls. Debut show by new All Abilities Productions theater company.
- Southern Adirondack Homesteading Festival, April 26-28, Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. washingtoncountyfair.com.
- Wing Fest, April 27 in downtown Glens Falls.
- Al Di Meola, May 4, Strand Theater, Hudson Falls. Jazz-fusion guitar legend. Info: 832-3484.
- Mozart Requiem, Sun., May 5, at Glens Falls High School. By GF Symphony Orchestra with Adirondack Voices.
- Arts, Crafts & Curiosities Festival, May 11-12 in City Park, Glens Falls. By Zonta.
- Thursday Market & Food Truck Corrals, May 16-Sept. 12 (except July 4) at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.
- Trekonderoga, May 17-19 at Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, Ticonderoga. Star Trek convention with special guests Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Walter Koenig. Info: startrektour.com.
- Tour of the Battenkill, Pro/Am bicycle races, Sat., May 18. Info: tourofthebattenkill.com.
- Pet Fest, May 19, downtown Glens Falls.
- Memorial Meltdown Music Festival, May 25-26 at Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com.
- Warrensburg Bike Rally, May 28-June 4, based at Warren County Fairgrounds.
LG Americade, May 29-June 1
Motorcycle rally. Info: 798-7888; americade.com
- Glens Falls Pride Festival, May 31-June 1 in City Park. Info: cam@loweradkpride.org.
- Feeder Canal Canoe & Kayak Race, date TBA in June. Info: 792-5363.
- Adirondack Woof Stock, June 8-9, Chestertown & Brant Lake. Info: trilakesalliance.com.
Belmont Stakes, June 8
relocated to Saratoga Race Course for 2024
Belmont Fest, June 6-9.
LARAC Arts Festival, June 8-9
Glens Falls City Park
- Second Saturday Flea Markets, monthly, June 8-Oct. 12, at the Shirt Fatory, Glens Falls.
- NEW: Yoga, Music & Wellness Fest, June 21-23 in Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George.
- Luzerne Music Center Season, June 23-Aug. 18. luzernemusic.org.
- Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, June 29-30, Wood Park, Lake George.
Adk. Theatre Festival, June 27-Aug. 7
30th year. Wood Theater, Glens Falls.
- Music on the Mountain, Sat., June 29, West Mountain, Queensbury.
- Glens Falls Symphony Summer Pops Concert, Wed., July 3, in Crandall Park. 793-1348.
- Hike-a-Thon, Fri., July 5,simultaneous hikes on Lake George Land Conservancy properties.
- Take a Bite, downtown Glens Falls, Wednesdays, July 10-Aug. 14. glensfallscollaborative.com.
Saratoga Racing, July 11-Sept. 2
154th Travers is Sat., Aug. 24
- William Shatner, July 12-14 at Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, Ticonderoga. “Captain Kirk,” in person. Info: startrektour.com.
- Rock the Dock, Sat., July 13, jam band music fest on Steel Pier and docked boats
- Lake George Community Band Festival, Sat., July 13, in Shepard Park.
- NEW: Town of Chester 225th Anniversary Celebration, July 13-14.
- 2nd Annual Muralthon, July 18-Aug. 8, Shirt Factory Complex, Glens Falls.
- Summer Loving Fun Fest, July 18-20, Shepard Park, Lake George. Benefits Kelly’s Angels.
- Taste of Diamond Point, Sat., July 20, at Diamond Point Community Church, Lake George.
- Smoke Eaters Jamboree, July 26-27, Recreation Field, Warrensburg. Firemen’s carnival.
- Rockin For Ronald Fest, Aug. 1-3 in Shepard Park, LG. Benefits Krantz Ronald McDonald Retreat House in LG.
- LG Arts & Crafts Fest, Aug. 2-4 in Wood Park, Lake George.
- Prospect Center Beach Volleyball Tournament, Aug. 3-4, Million Dollar Beach, LG.
- Fit Fest, Aug. 7, downtown Glens Falls.
- Rock the Lake, Aug. 10, Wood Park, Lake George. By E1 Presnts.
- Lake George Music Festival, Aug. 11-22, Fort William Henry Carriage House. Classical music.
- Country Western Festival, Aug. 17 at Wood Park, Lake George.
Washington County Fair, Aug. 19-25
Info: 692-2464 or washingtoncountyfair.com.
- Adirondack Independence Music Festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Wood Park, Lake George.
- Lake George Triathlon Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, based at Battlefield Park.
- Adirondack Nationals Car Show, Sept. 5-8 at Fort William Henry, Lake George.
- Adirondack VetteFest, Sept. 6-8, Corvettes in downtown Glens Falls.
- 40th Jazz at the Lake, by Lake George Arts Project, Sept. 12-15, Shepard Park. Expanded to mark anniversary.
- NEW: Common Roots Beer Fest, Sept. 21 in Wood Park, Lake George.
- Bolton Live Music Fest, Saturday, Sept. 21, in Rogers Memorial Park.
- 25th Pugs & Pumpkins Party, Sunday, Sept. 22, in Lake Luzerne.
- Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest, Sat., Sept. 28 in Whitehall. See Facebook.
Adirondack Balloon Festival
September 19-22
- Adirondack Wool & Arts Fest, Sept. 21-22, Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich.
- Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival, Sept. 21-22, Schroon Lake & Chestertown.
Warrensburg World’s Largest
Garage Sale, Oct. 4-6
- Apple vs Pumpkin & Adirondack BBQ Fest, Saturday, Oct. 12, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.
- Landscapes for Landsake, benefit art for Agricultural Stewardship Association, Oct. 12-13.
- New! Flannel Festival, Sat., Oct. 12, in Brant Lake.
- Oktoberfest, Sat., Oct. 19, Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George.
- Boo2You, Halloween party, Sat., Oct. 26, Glens Falls.
- New: 25 Years of The Shirt Factory, Sat., Nov. 2, Lawrence & Cooper Sts., Glens Falls.
- Glens Falls Restaurant Week, Nov. 3-9.
- Adirondack Stampede Rodeo, Nov. 1-2, Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls.
- Lake George Polar Plunge, Sat., Nov. 23. For Special Olympics NY.
- Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, Sat., Nov. 23.
- NYS High School Girls’ Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 19-20 at Cool Insuring Arena.
- South Glens Falls Holiday Parade, Sun., Nov. 24. Info: 307-0442.
- North Country Festival of Trees, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Queensbury Hotel.
- Holiday Open House and Sales, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at the Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.. Also, select weekends to Dec. 21.
- Adirondack Holiday Festival & Market, Dec. 6-8, downtown Glens Falls.
- GF Kiwanis Spirits in the Trees, Dec. 8-28 in Crandall Park, Glens Falls.
- Christmas in Warrensburgh, Dec. 7-8.
— Compiled by Cathy DeDe
Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved