Big events for 2024!

Here it is, The Chronicle’s annual list of dates for some of our area’s most signature events. Be aware: It’s early in the year. Everything is subject to change!

Winter Realms, now to March 3 in Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George. Walk through light attractions, skating, ice bar, more.

Winter’s Dream, now to March 30 at Fort William Henry, Lake George. Interactive light-and-sound installation.

Battle for the Bridge, Jan. 27 at Glens Falls High School. GF vs. SGF faculty basketball game to benefit South High Marathon Dance.

NEW: Adirondack Vinyl Slam, Saturday, Jan. 27, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. LP festival.

Banff Mountain Film Festival, Feb. 2-4 at Charles Wood Theater, GF.

Lake George Winter Carnival, Saturdays & Sundays, Feb. 3-25. Puttin’ on the Ritz Gala, Jan. 26 at The Carriage House, Fort William Henry. Opening parade is Feb. 3. Outhouse races Feb. 3 & 17. Info on Facebook.

Valentine’s Day One Stop Shop, Saturdays, Feb. 3 and 10, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.

Adirondack Theatre Festival Winter Benefit, Sat., Feb 10, Wood Theater. 30th season reveal. Info: atfestival.org.

Walk on Water to Dome Island, Feb. 16-17, by Lake George Land Conservancy. RSVP.

Fire On The Mountain, fireworks, torchlight ski parade, Sat., Feb. 17, West Mountain Ski Center.

NEW: Shirt Factory Book Expo, Saturday, Feb. 17, Glens Falls. Exhibitors welcome.

Brant Lake Winter Carnival, Sat., Feb. 17.

Krazy Downhill Derby, homemade sled contest, Feb. 24 at Dynamite Hill, Chestertown.

South High Marathon Dance, Mar. 1-2 South Glens Falls High School. Info: 792-9987.

24-Hour PlayFest, March 1-2, Wood Theater, Glens Falls.

Barrel Fest, March 2, Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George.

90th Anniversary of the Snow Train, March 2-4, North Creek. Movies, history, outings.

Glens Falls Restaurant Week, March 3-9 in downtown.

Thurman Maple Days, weekends, March 9-24. Info: VisitThurman@gmail.com.

NYS Boys Basketball Tournament March 14-17, Cool Insuring Arena

Molly Hatchet, March 15, Strand Theater, Hudson Falls. Star 1970s rock band. Info: 832-3484.

Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival, Saturday, March 16, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.

Great Upstate Boat Show, March 22-24, “The Dome,” Adirondack Sports Complex, Queensbury. Info: thegreatupstateboatshow.com.

Saga City, Japan, Exchange, March 24-31, Glens Falls Middle & High Schools.

NEW: Shirt Factory Independent Comic Expo, Saturday, March 30, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.

Slush Cup & Cardboard Sled Derby, March 31 at West Mountain Ski Area.

NEW: Smokey Greene Scholarship Concert, Sun., April 7, The Strand Theater, Hudson Falls. The Gibson Brothers headline all-star lineup.

Info: smokeygreenscholarshipconcert.com.

Glens Falls Brewfest April 20, Cool Insuring Arena

Spring is Sweet Maple in April, Saturday, April 20, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.

NEW: Snoopy the Musical, April 26-27, Wood Theater, Glens Falls. Debut show by new All Abilities Productions theater company.

Southern Adirondack Homesteading Festival, April 26-28, Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich. washingtoncountyfair.com.

Wing Fest, April 27 in downtown Glens Falls.

Al Di Meola, May 4, Strand Theater, Hudson Falls. Jazz-fusion guitar legend. Info: 832-3484.

Mozart Requiem, Sun., May 5, at Glens Falls High School. By GF Symphony Orchestra with Adirondack Voices.

Arts, Crafts & Curiosities Festival, May 11-12 in City Park, Glens Falls. By Zonta.

Thursday Market & Food Truck Corrals, May 16-Sept. 12 (except July 4) at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls.

Trekonderoga, May 17-19 at Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, Ticonderoga. Star Trek convention with special guests Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Walter Koenig. Info: startrektour.com.

Tour of the Battenkill, Pro/Am bicycle races, Sat., May 18. Info: tourofthebattenkill.com.

Pet Fest, May 19, downtown Glens Falls.

Memorial Meltdown Music Festival, May 25-26 at Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com.

Warrensburg Bike Rally, May 28-June 4, based at Warren County Fairgrounds.

LG Americade, May 29-June 1 Motorcycle rally. Info: 798-7888; americade.com

Glens Falls Pride Festival, May 31-June 1 in City Park. Info: cam@loweradkpride.org.

Feeder Canal Canoe & Kayak Race, date TBA in June. Info: 792-5363.

Adirondack Woof Stock, June 8-9, Chestertown & Brant Lake. Info: trilakesalliance.com.

Belmont Stakes, June 8 relocated to Saratoga Race Course for 2024

Belmont Fest, June 6-9.

LARAC Arts Festival, June 8-9 Glens Falls City Park

Second Saturday Flea Markets, monthly, June 8-Oct. 12, at the Shirt Fatory, Glens Falls.

NEW: Yoga, Music & Wellness Fest, June 21-23 in Charles R. Wood Park, Lake George.

Luzerne Music Center Season, June 23-Aug. 18. luzernemusic.org.

Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, June 29-30, Wood Park, Lake George.

Adk. Theatre Festival, June 27-Aug. 7 30th year. Wood Theater, Glens Falls.

Music on the Mountain, Sat., June 29, West Mountain, Queensbury.

Glens Falls Symphony Summer Pops Concert, Wed., July 3, in Crandall Park. 793-1348.

Hike-a-Thon, Fri., July 5,simultaneous hikes on Lake George Land Conservancy properties.

Take a Bite, downtown Glens Falls, Wednesdays, July 10-Aug. 14. glensfallscollaborative.com.

Saratoga Racing, July 11-Sept. 2 154th Travers is Sat., Aug. 24

William Shatner, July 12-14 at Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, Ticonderoga. “Captain Kirk,” in person. Info: startrektour.com.

Rock the Dock, Sat., July 13, jam band music fest on Steel Pier and docked boats

Lake George Community Band Festival, Sat., July 13, in Shepard Park.

NEW: Town of Chester 225th Anniversary Celebration, July 13-14.

2nd Annual Muralthon, July 18-Aug. 8, Shirt Factory Complex, Glens Falls.

Summer Loving Fun Fest, July 18-20, Shepard Park, Lake George. Benefits Kelly’s Angels.

Taste of Diamond Point, Sat., July 20, at Diamond Point Community Church, Lake George.

Smoke Eaters Jamboree, July 26-27, Recreation Field, Warrensburg. Firemen’s carnival.

Rockin For Ronald Fest, Aug. 1-3 in Shepard Park, LG. Benefits Krantz Ronald McDonald Retreat House in LG.

LG Arts & Crafts Fest, Aug. 2-4 in Wood Park, Lake George.

Prospect Center Beach Volleyball Tournament, Aug. 3-4, Million Dollar Beach, LG.

Fit Fest, Aug. 7, downtown Glens Falls.

Rock the Lake, Aug. 10, Wood Park, Lake George. By E1 Presnts.

Lake George Music Festival, Aug. 11-22, Fort William Henry Carriage House. Classical music.

Country Western Festival, Aug. 17 at Wood Park, Lake George.

Washington County Fair, Aug. 19-25 Info: 692-2464 or washingtoncountyfair.com.

Adirondack Independence Music Festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Wood Park, Lake George.

Lake George Triathlon Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, based at Battlefield Park.

Adirondack Nationals Car Show, Sept. 5-8 at Fort William Henry, Lake George.

Adirondack VetteFest, Sept. 6-8, Corvettes in downtown Glens Falls.

40th Jazz at the Lake, by Lake George Arts Project, Sept. 12-15, Shepard Park. Expanded to mark anniversary.

NEW: Common Roots Beer Fest, Sept. 21 in Wood Park, Lake George.

Bolton Live Music Fest, Saturday, Sept. 21, in Rogers Memorial Park.

25th Pugs & Pumpkins Party, Sunday, Sept. 22, in Lake Luzerne.

Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest, Sat., Sept. 28 in Whitehall. See Facebook.

Adirondack Balloon Festival September 19-22

Adirondack Wool & Arts Fest, Sept. 21-22, Washington County Fairgrounds, Greenwich.

Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival, Sept. 21-22, Schroon Lake & Chestertown.

Warrensburg World’s Largest Garage Sale, Oct. 4-6

Apple vs Pumpkin & Adirondack BBQ Fest, Saturday, Oct. 12, Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.

Landscapes for Landsake, benefit art for Agricultural Stewardship Association, Oct. 12-13.

New! Flannel Festival, Sat., Oct. 12, in Brant Lake.

Oktoberfest, Sat., Oct. 19, Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George.

Boo2You, Halloween party, Sat., Oct. 26, Glens Falls.

New: 25 Years of The Shirt Factory, Sat., Nov. 2, Lawrence & Cooper Sts., Glens Falls.

Glens Falls Restaurant Week, Nov. 3-9.

Adirondack Stampede Rodeo, Nov. 1-2, Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls.

Lake George Polar Plunge, Sat., Nov. 23. For Special Olympics NY.

Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, Sat., Nov. 23.

NYS High School Girls’ Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 19-20 at Cool Insuring Arena.

South Glens Falls Holiday Parade, Sun., Nov. 24. Info: 307-0442.

North Country Festival of Trees, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Queensbury Hotel.

Holiday Open House and Sales, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at the Shirt Factory, Glens Falls.. Also, select weekends to Dec. 21.

Adirondack Holiday Festival & Market, Dec. 6-8, downtown Glens Falls.

GF Kiwanis Spirits in the Trees, Dec. 8-28 in Crandall Park, Glens Falls.

Christmas in Warrensburgh, Dec. 7-8.

— Compiled by Cathy DeDe

