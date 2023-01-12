Big events for 2023!

Here it is, nearly as full as ever! The Chronicle’s annual list of dates for some of this area’s signature events. Be aware that everything is subject to change, especially these days.

Lake George Winterfest, through March 12. Purchase $20 wristbands for restaurants and hotels discounts and perks, or $30 with added winer outing. Details: lakegeorgewinterfest.com.

Strand Theater 100th Anniversary, Jan. 17-21, Hudson Falls. Silent film fest. Free admission, popcorn. Info: mystrandtheatre.org, 832-3484.

Glacier Ice Bar, Jan. 20-21 and 27-28 at Sagamore Resort, Bolton Landing. One-day admission: $30. RSVP right away: 644-9400.

Ice Castles, Mid-January to Feb. 25 or as weather permits, at the Lake George Festival Commons. Info: icecastles.com.

Special Olympics NY Winter Classic, Jan. 28 at West Mountain, Queensbury. Snowshoe, ski, snowboard. Info: specialolympics-ny.org. Also, SnowFest, music, more. Info: westmountain.com.

Lake George Winter Carnival, Saturdays & Sundays, Feb. 4-26. Gala Jan. 27 at The Brasserie at Bayside Resort (formerly Dunham’s Bay). Opening parade is Feb. 4. Outhouse races Feb. 4 & 18. Info: 240-0809.

Banff Mountain Film Festival, Feb. 3-5 at Charles Wood Theater, GF. Tix: woodtheater.org.

Forbidden Broadway, Feb. 9-12, Charles Wood Theater. Musical satire by Glens Falls Community Theatre. Info: woodtheater.org.

Adirondack Theatre Festival Winter Benefit, Sat., Feb 11, Park Theater. Beatles bash & summer season reveal. Info: atfestival.org.

Walk on Water to Dome Island, Feb. 17-18, by Lake George Land Conservancy. RSVP right away: lglc.org.

Brant Lake Winter Carnival, Sat., Feb. 18. Info: trilakesalliance.com.

Fire On The Mountain, fireworks, torchlight ski parade, Sat., Feb. 18, West Mountain Ski Center.

Krazy Downhill Derby, homemade sled contest, Sat., Feb. 25, at Dynamite Hill, Chestertown. Info: 494-2722 or northwarren.com.

South High Marathon Dance, Mar. 3-4 Back at South High School! Info: 792-9987.

Slush Cup & Cardboard Sled Derby, March date TBA, at West Mountain Ski Area.

Barrel Fest, March 4, Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George. Info: Adkbrewery.com.

New! Glens Falls Restaurant Week, March 5-11. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com.

New! GEM Fest in March, live music and art making, Sat., Mar. 11, at Wood Theater.

Thurman Maple Days, weekends, Mar. 11-26. Details on Facebook.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Sun., Mar. 12, in Chestertown. Info: trilakesalliance.com.

NYS Boys Basketball Tournament March 17-19, Cool Insuring Arena

Bands & Beans, Sun., Mar. 26, Lake George Arts Project. Hot music and chili. lakegeorgearts.org.

Great Upstate Boat Show, March 31-Apr. 2, “The Dome,” Adirondack Sports Complex, Queensbury. Info: thegreatupstateboatshow.com.

Glens Falls Brewfest, April 1, Heritage Hall, Cool Insuring Arena. March 31: Taps & Apps seated event at SUNY Adirondack’s Seasoned, downtown. Info: glensfallsbrewfest.org.

Wing Fest, April 29 in downtown Glens Falls. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com.

Tour of the Battenkill, Pro/Am bicycle races, April 29. 275-6185, tourofthebattenkill.com.

Pet Fest, Sat., May 20, in downtown Glens Falls. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com.

Tails & Ales, May 21-22 at Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Lake George. Dogs, beer, food, family, vendors, music. Info: AdkBrewery.com.

Memorial Meltdown Music Festival, May 27-28 at Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkmusicfest.com.

Feeder Canal Virtual Canoe & Kayak Race, date TBA in June. Info: 792-5363.

Adirondack Woof Stock, June 3-4, Chestertown & Brant Lake. Info: trilakesalliance.com.

40th LG Americade, May 31-June 4 Motorcycle rally. Info: 798-7888; americade.com.

25th Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market Opening & Rhubarb Festival, Fri., June 2. Market is weekly. Info: 466-5497.

Whipple City Festival, June 16-17 in Greenwich. Info: whipplecityfestival.com.

LARAC Arts Festival, June 17-18 Glens Falls City Park. Info: 798-1144.

Luzerne Music Center Season, June 18-Aug. 13. luzernemusic.org.

Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, June 24-25, Festival Commons, Charles Wood Park, Lake George. Info: adkwinefest.com.

David Smith, Music & Dance, June 24-Sept. 17, Hyde Collection. “Landmark” exhibit marks museum’s 60th year. Info: hydecollection.org.

Adk. Theatre Festival, June 28-Aug. 9 Wood Theater, Glens Falls. “Including our largest musical ever!” Info: ATFestival.org.

Glens Falls GEM Fest, July date TBD, tentatively at GF Shirt Factory. Music & visual arts.

Glens Falls Symphony Summer Pops Concert, July 3 in Crandall Park. 793-1348.

Hike-a-Thon, Wed., July 5, by Lake George Land Conservancy. Simultaneous hikes on all LGLC properties. Register: lglc.org.

Take a Bite, downtown Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 9. Info: glensfallscollaborative.com.

William Shatner, July 7-9 at Star Trek Original Series Set Tour, Ticonderoga. startrektour.com.

Rock the Dock, July 8, 4-11 p.m. on boats & around Lake George Steamboat Company’s Steel Pier. Info: rockthedocklakegeorge.com.

Saratoga Racing, July 13-Sept. 4 154th Travers is Sat., Aug. 26

Info: www.nyra.com/saratoga.

Taste of Diamond Point, Sat., July 22, at Diamond Point Community Church, Lake George.

Hyde Summer Luncheon, Mon., July 24, Info: hydecollection.org.

Lake George Art, Craft & Food Truck Festival, July 28-30 at Charles Wood Park.

Lake & Water Conservation Celebration, July 29 at Peggy’s Point, Hague. Lake George Land Conservancy. Info: lglc.org

New! LARAC’s Young Local Artists Showcase, Aug. 5 (tentatively). 798-1144.

Prospect Center Beach Volleyball Tournament, Aug. 5-6 at Million Dollar Beach, Lake George. Info: prospectcenter.com.

Lake George Music Festival, classical music, new fellowship artists events, more, Aug. 6-17 at Fort William Henry Carriage House. Info: 791-5089, or lakegeorgemusicfestival.com.

Washington County Fair, Aug. 21-27 Info: 692-2464 or washingtoncountyfair.com.

Randy Travis Up Close & Personal, Aug. 26 at the Wood Theater. The country star, back by popular demand. Info: woodtheater.org.

Adirondack Independence Music Festival, Sept. 1-3, Lake George. adkmusicfest.com.

Lake George Triathlon Festival, Sept. 2-3. Training camp is Aug. 18-20. Info: alpha.win.

Adirondack Nationals Car Show, Sept. 7-10 at Fort William Henry. Info: 380-1874.

Adirondack VetteFest, Sept. 8-10, Corvettes in downtown Glens Falls. 527-3329.

Jazz at the Lake, by Lake George Arts Project, Sept. 15-17, Shepard Park. New elements promised. Info: lakegeorgearts.org.

Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest, Sept. 30 in Whitehall. See Facebook.

50th Annual Adirondack Hot Air

Balloon Festival, Sept. 21-24 Info: adirondackballoonfest.org.