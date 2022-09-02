Ben Fishel’s bird dropping cartoon now Local T-shirt

Zander Frost writes: In March, The Chronicle published a cartoon submitted by Ben Fishel showing two birds comparing their poop to the Lake George outline decals seen on cars around the region.



Now it’s a T-shirt courtesy of Bolton- based apparel company Local, who say they originally popularized the original Lake George-shaped decal.

“You can blame us for 15,000+ of the cars you see with this bird sh*t on them,” Local posted on Instagram.

“Since their origination in 2012, we’ve heard and made the jokes but loved a cartoon by @benleofishel published this summer in the @glensfallschronicle so much that we collaborated with Ben to create our latest shirt.”

“It fully embodies the Local mindset; if you know, you know. And if you don’t know, you must not be a Local…yet.” The “Bird Shh Tee” sells for $20. Local has shops in Bolton Landing & Lake George.

