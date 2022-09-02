Saturday, September 3, 2022

Ben Fishel’s bird dropping cartoon now Local T-shirt

Zander Frost writes: In March, The Chronicle published a cartoon submitted by Ben Fishel showing two birds comparing their poop to the Lake George outline decals seen on cars around the region.

Cartoon artist Ben Fishel rocking the Local Ben Fishel cartoon T-shirt.

Now it’s a T-shirt courtesy of Bolton- based apparel company Local, who say they originally popularized the original Lake George-shaped decal.

“You can blame us for 15,000+ of the cars you see with this bird sh*t on them,” Local posted on Instagram.

“Since their origination in 2012, we’ve heard and made the jokes but loved a cartoon by @benleofishel published this summer in the @glensfallschronicle so much that we collaborated with Ben to create our latest shirt.”

“It fully embodies the Local mindset; if you know, you know. And if you don’t know, you must not be a Local…yet.” The “Bird Shh Tee” sells for $20. Local has shops in Bolton Landing & Lake George.

