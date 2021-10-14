Back on ice! Adk. Thunder hockey @ home on Oct. 15 & 23

Adirondack Thunder, ECHL Hockey returns to Cool Insuring Arena with a pre-season home game this Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. vs. Reading Royals.

The regular season home opener is Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. against the Newfoundland Growlers.

It’s been 593 days since the Thunder’s last regular season game on March 10, 2020 (vs. Worcester), the team notes.

There are 36 home games scheduled in the regular season, now through April.

Specials include a Halloween game on Saturday, Oct. 30; Thanksgiving week games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24, 26 and 27; and New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31.

Tix & details at www.echlthunder.com.

Season tickets cost $558, or $297 for “Select 18” home games. Call: 480-3355.

Covid rules

Here are Covid protocols, based on state, local, CDC and ECHL guidelines, said the arena:

• No more than 5,000 fans in attendance at any game.

• Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a facial covering at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

• Fully vaccinated guests are recommended to wear a facial covering.

• In the event the team learns a COVID-positive guest attended a game, the team will work with Warren County Health to notify all attendees.

• No entry or exit through the Oakland Avenue entrance off Glen Street.

• No guests permitted near home or visitors’ locker room areas.

• Only authorized, credentialed personnel will be permitted inside the “Hockey Operations” area this season.

• Smoking is not permitted inside or outside the arena during hockey games.

Re-entry is not permitted.

“We understand that this season will be unique and potentially challenging for our players, staff and our fans.

“We pride ourselves on being a community-minded team. Our players take pride in being close to our fans; being at community and school events, signing autographs, and being a part of our community.

“We will need to take a temporary step back to ensure the health and well-being of our players and staff for the…season.”

“We are excited to start the 2021-22 ECHL season. We thank you for your continued support.”

October promotions

• Regular Season Opening Night, Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Newfoundland Growlers. Youth Jersey Giveaway to first 1,000 kids ages 14-under! Presented by Glens Falls Hospital. Glow Stick Giveaway, first 3,500 fans. Presented by Sky Zone.

• Healthcare Heroes Night, Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Reading Royals. Presented by Fidelis Care. Ticket donation to healthcare workers. Also: Fidelis Care “Boo to You” Halloween Costume Parade.

Adk. Thunder special dates, Nov. & Dec.

• Military Appreciation Night, Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Utah Grizzlies. Honoring those who served and those who are currently serving our country. Presented by UA Local 773. Details to be announced!

• Superhero Day, Sunday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Utah Grizzlies. Players in superhero-themed jerseys, plus more TBA.

• Dollar Beer Night, Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Newfoundland Growlers. $1 beer special during first period.

• Teddy Bear Toss, Saturday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Maine Mariners. Bring a Teddy Bear to toss after the Thunder’s first goal of the game, to be collected and donated to the Salvation Army. Presented By Aviation Mall.

• Kids Day & Bobblehead Giveaway, Sunday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m. vs. Maine Mariners. Bobbleheads TVA, for the first 1,000 kids ages 12 and unde. Also, more to be announced!

• New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m. vs. Newfoundland Growlers. Ring in 2022. Details TVA. Presented by Saratoga Eagle.

Copyright © 2021 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved