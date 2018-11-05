Author talks & more at the Chronicle Book Fair, Sunday!

In the Warren Room

Carl Heilman Adirondack Slide Show — 11 a.m.-noon: New multi-media program by …

In the Warren Room

Carl Heilman Adirondack Slide Show — 11 a.m.-noon: New multi-media program by the Adirondack photographer showcases favorite places in the Adirondacks, scenes from the Blue Ridge Mountains, and time-lapse excerpts from his 12-month shoot of Giant Mountain.

Greenwich Free Library: Great America Read Panel Talk — Noon-1 p.m.: Inspired by PBS’s recent campaign to select America’s favorite novel (To Kill a Mockingbird won). Topic is “Heros from History,” How we choose and shape the images of our heroes from the past. With Joseph Cutshall-King, Daniel Way and Jackie Fisher.

Larry Dudley — 1-2 p.m.: New York Station. Book reading and talk from Glens Falls author’s new political espionage thriller that’s based on two true stories: That Nazi German attempted to rig the 1940 U.S. presidential election (and failed), while Britain set up an intelligence headquarters in NYC that same year.

Stacey Morris — 2-3 p.m.: Book talk, recipes and Q&A with the Lake George native who lost more than 150 pounds, discovered how to keep it off for nearly a decade – without dieting — and has written four books on the process! The latest is The Untended Soul, personal essays on the emotional aspects of overeating, weight and self-esteem.

In the Albany Room

Panel talk: How I Got Published — 11 a.m.-noon: Go the traditional route or self-publish? Authors share their stories, tips, warnings, experiences, and resources. For published writers, and those hoping to put out a book. On the panel: Jackie Craven, Dawn Marar, Linda Sonia Miller, Anne Perreault, Sandra Weber and Keith Willis.

Ryan Smithson — Noon-12:30 p.m.: Applying Hollywood’s three-act structure to help focus your novel’s plot.

Gloria Waldron Hukle — 12:30 -1 p.m. From Fact to Fiction: Author’s experience of drawing on the true stories of her ancestry to write her novels, and tips for those who aspire to do the same.

…more Albany Room

Before They Were Our Mothers — 1-1:30 p.m. Writers Catherine Ruggiero Lanci and Christy O’Callaghan, featured in Pat Nugent’s anthology, share their stories, take questions, and share tips on gathering your own mothers’ stories.

Carol Maher: Secular Sanctuary — 1:30-2 p.m. Former Presbyterian minister on how she discovered the spiritual meaning of life after finding that she no longer believed in God.

Panel talk: Writing About History — 2-3 p.m. The ins and outs, pleasures and pitfalls of research for non-fiction and historical fiction books. On the panel: Wanda Burch, Robert ‘Bob’ Conner, Jeff Dickinson, Richard Frost, Himanee Gupta-Carlson, Larry Dudley and Heather Schwartz.

Children’s story time

in the Washington Room

Children’s Storytime! — 11 a.m.-noon: Jan Balet (Maria & Peter Balet), Kathy Smith, Lani Larson and Marcus Mohalland/Jan Lewis.

Children’s Storytime! — Noon-1 p.m.: Elizabeth Macy, Danielle Searles, Heather Schwartz, Kris Nusskern/Usborne Books.

Children’s Storytime! — 1-1:30 p.m.: Angela Pirone & Donna Pirone-Bauer, Lisa Capone and middle grade history by Jackie Fisher.

Also: ‘5-minute readings’

in the Washington Room

Poets & poetry — 1:30-2 p.m. Five Minute Readings! Jackie Craven, Dawn Marar, Linda Sonia Miller and Dianne Sefcik.

Fiction writers galore — 2-2:30 p.m. Five Minute Readings! Paul Castellani, Dawn LaJeunesse, Keith Willis and Anne Perreault.

History and memoir writers — 2:30-3 p.m. Five minute readings! Eric Mondschein, Ryan Smithson (on 10 Klicks South of Whiskey), Pauline Bartel (on Vivien Leigh & Gone With the Wind), Lisa Potocar.

In the Saratoga Room

Meet Scriptorium Books — 11:30 a.m.-noon: Introduction to Publishing and Q&A with Laura Manoy.

Frieda Toth: James Bond in the Adirondacks — Noon-12:30 p.m.: Glens Falls writer on her project tracing Bond creator Ian Fleming’s local travels. If you have stories, please bring them!

Book Binding Demo: — 12:30-1 p.m.: Dianne Sefcik shows how its done. Hands-on presentation.

Bonus 5-minute readings: World Views! — 1-1:30 p.m. By Himanee Gupta-Carlson, Bernice Mennis, Lisa Bramen and Bob Conner.

The Charles Evans Hughes Project — 1:30-2 p.m.: Maury Thompson and Caitlin Stedman on their plans to make a documentary about the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice and 1916 presidential candidate who was born in Glens Falls.

Jim LaBate — 2-2:30 p.m.: Writing is Hard: The Ten Commandments of Writing.

Clifford Bruce — 2:30-3 p.m.: Books for Writers, by the owner of Village Booksmith. A guide to dictionaries, grammar books, research aids and more.

Copyright © 2018 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.