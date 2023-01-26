Atty. Luke Nikas, Hudson Falls class of 2000, defending Alec Baldwin

Hudson Falls class of 2000 (and Harvard Law School) graduate Luke Nikas is representing actor Alec Baldwin, indicted last week on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the indie film Rust.



The New York Times quoted Mr. Nikas as saying, “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set.

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

His biography says he “earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude in the top 10% of his class.” He is a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP.

