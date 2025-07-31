At age 105, she earns honorary South Glens Falls diploma



By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Ruth Scinto, who turns 106 years old on Aug. 1, achieved a longtime dream on July 9 when she received an honorary South Glens Falls High School diploma.

Mrs. Scinto left her school in Connecticut in 10th grade after World War I.

“We were dirt poor. I remember picking up coal on the train tracks,” she said.

“I didn’t have any clothes to wear to school and felt embarrassed. I also had to go to work to help support my family and take care of my siblings.”

But even as years went by, Mrs. Scinto, who now lives at Schuyler Ridge Residential Healthcare in Clifton Park, still harbored hope of obtaining her degree.

“I tried several times over the years but life happens,” she said. “I always felt a little inferior and less confident because I didn’t graduate from high school. I recently said to my daughter that it was too late now. She said, ‘It’s never too late, mom.’”

Her daughter Mary Scinto reached out to Tri-County Literacy Center, a charity promoting adult literacy in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

“We were happy to help,” its Executive Director Roseann Anzalone said.

Volunteers met Mrs. Scinto and worked with her for a few lessons.

“It was obvious to us that Ruth was brilliant and would have no problems studying for and passing the GED tests, but it is a process and takes quite a bit of time,” Ms. Anzalone said.

“All tests need to be taken at a registered site on a computer,” she explained.

“Due to Ruth’s sight and hearing losses, this meant we would need to get medical waivers to allow her adaptations for the test, and not all waivers are granted. Waivers also add time to the process. Ruth turns 106 on August 1 and we really wanted her to fulfill her dream while she was able to enjoy the moment.”

So, “we contacted a couple of school districts, GED and the State of NY to see what options we might have, and no one seemed to be able to help.”

That’s when Tri-County Literacy Board Member Suzanne Merrill reached out to former colleague Tim Dawkins, South Glens Falls School District assistant superintendent, to get ideas on options. “When Tim heard Ruth’s story, all he said was ‘I got this — give me a day or two and let me see what I can do,’” Ms. Anzalone said.

“Tim had his GED group create a study packet for Ruth, which she is currently using, and offered to go one step further. Tim offered to confer an honorary South Glens Falls High School diploma to Ruth and participate in her graduation ceremony at her nursing home on July 9.”

Mrs. Scinto said when she received her degree, “I was numb. I couldn’t believe it after all these years! I was overwhelmed! I didn’t think I had done anything out of the ordinary. I was so happy and felt so good about myself. I did it!”

Mrs. Scinto’s Tri-County Literacy tutor was Pauline Neilson.

“None of our tutors are paid — all 90+ tutors that we have helping us are trained volunteers,” Ms. Anzalone said.

“Our services are free and we write grants to cover the cost of the supplies that are needed so there is no expense to the people who come to us for help.”

Mrs. Scinto faced challenges along the way to her achievement, but persevered.

“I am rapidly losing the rest of my sight and hearing,” she said.

“It is harder for me to learn because I have to struggle to see and hear and that makes it harder to remember what I am studying. Pauline brings me large print books to read and discuss, and she even hand writes what I need to remember. We discuss world events…even The Wall Street Journal.”

Ms. Anzalone notes, “Ruth is still studying with her tutor, but now it is more for the joy of learning since she has achieved her original goal of becoming a HS [high school] graduate.”

Mrs. Scinto encourage others to get their degree. “Don’t put it off. If it is important to you and how you feel about yourself, go for it. It is never too late to reach the top of that mountain.”

