2 youths hurt in accidental shooting; 56 Walnut St. GF, long cited by neighbors

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Two juveniles were injured Saturday from “the accidental discharge of a firearm” at a residence on Walnut Street, “between Lawrence Street and Dix Avenue,” the Glens Falls Police Department said.

Both were transported by the Glens Falls Fire Department to Glens Falls Hospital, and later to Albany Medical Center for further treatment, said the report.

“This incident is isolated,” the Police wrote. “There is not indication that there is any risk to the public.”

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins tells The Chronicle, “I believe the juveniles were 12 years or younger, but we will all have to wait for the official report.”

The Chronicle has confirmed that the incident occurred at 56 Walnut Street, a residence neighbors have been telling the City for more than a year is dangerous.

New Ward 1 Councilman Dan Donohue tells The Chronicle, “I live a few houses up. It’s just an incredibly sad situation that I just wish it didn’t happen. I think this all could have been prevented.”

“I led the charge” in May 2024, Mr. Donohue says, when a group of neighbors came to the Common Council with their concerns about this residence.

His father, Ed, was the Ward 1 Council member at the time. Dan was appointed to fill the seat in June, after his father passed away unexpectedly.

In 2024, Mr. Donohue says, “I let my dad know, ‘Dad, we’ve got a major problem up the street….I’m going to bring half the neighborhood to the Council meeting and make the Council and the Mayor aware of multiple issues.’

In January of this year, a neighbor complained to the Council about untended dogs, unhealthy living conditions, people in the yard drinking alcohol and carrying guns at 56 Walnut.

Mr. Donohue quoted a neighbor who said of Saturday’s shooting, “‘It was only a matter of time,’ and I completely agree with him. It’s just a sad situation the whole way around.

“But you know, we have to let the courts play out. You can’t just go put a padlock on the guy’s house and say, ‘Well, see ya.’ The man is entitled to due process….

“I know it’s been in the courts. I don’t know any greater details, but the City’s been trying to handle the situation legally the best way they can.”

Mayor Collins said in public meetings that the Police Department, Building and Codes, Warren County Child Protective Services and SPCA have all been alerted, involved and monitoring the situation.

Mr. Donohue says, “Nobody died, luckily. But it just has to stop with these delinquent properties. It’s the stuff that keeps me up at night, that’s my bugaboo.

“This is now getting out of control. The neighbors are upset, and some are even scared. I don’t blame them.

Neighbors of another Ward 1 residence, at 26 Leonard Street, have been equally persistent at the Council for more than a year with similar ongoing concerns.

Mr. Donohue says, “It’s a major thing of mine, to try to crack down on these delinquent and zombie properties, and I’m gonna fight tooth and nail.

Mr. Donohue, who is unopposed for election in November, said, “Next January, I’d like to be on the Building and Codes committee, and maybe try to put my two cents in and have a little bit more say — because I know our side of town is who needs it the most.”

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved