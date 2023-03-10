Airbnb, VRBO short-term rentals abound in Glens Falls-Queensbury

Chronicle staff writer Zander Frost writes: Airbnb Airbnb and VRBO listings abound in Glens Falls and Queensbury, numerous entire homes and apartments.

While some show an individual person as the “host” operating the unit, others are operated by companies.

At least three properties, including a three bedroom “Family-Friendly Glens Falls Home w/ Sun Porch” are hosted by Evolve, which says it handles “the hard parts of managing your property (like marketing, filling your calendar, and supporting your guests.)”

Another three bedroom home is “by Orinth Properties.”

The operator, Joshua, writes, “My family lives in the Brooklyn NY area (since 1882!) and loves to travel, explore and enjoy all that Upstate NY has to offer!

“Glens Falls, NY (aka Hometown, USA) is our place to go. We love it for the conveniences it provides and that it is a short hop to Saratoga Springs, Lake George and the Adirondacks.”

On Instagram you’ll find Glens Falls Airbnb homes with entire profiles, complete with logos and links to book.

One page, @theglensfallshouse, says “An Upstate escape in the charming downtown of Glens Falls NY. Winter fully booked, booking summer on @airbnb.”

It’s a 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Its Airbnb page says, “We’re Superhosts with another 5-star rated home in the area. We’re excited to welcome guests to our newest property!”

Entire apartments and houses rent anywhere from $60 to $800 per night.

These homes are all over the city, from downtown to residential neighborhoods.

The photo for a “Saratoga Racetrack/Lake George 3 Bedroom Home” shows a home located on Sanford Street, around the corner from Jackson Heights school.

The listing says, “Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located home. The home is located 20 miles from the Saratoga Racetrack and 5 miles from million dollar beach on Lake George.”

One of the highest priced listings — $800 a night — is a “Luxury Mansion Retreat – Near Lake George,” described as an 8-bedroom, 6.5 bath home the can accommodate 16+ guests.

The listing shows a home just off Garrison Road in Queensbury, near the border with Glens Falls.

In the summer, it says it has a minimum booking of 7 days.

The host says she manages two cottages in North Carolina, “an elegant mansion in Queensbury, New York and a number of fabulous vacation homes near Lake George and Saratoga.”

“Summer time (June – August) rentals are a minimum of 7 nights. If you are wanting a shorter time than a week, you are welcome to send me an inquiry and I’ll let you know if I can accommodate your request,” the listing says.

