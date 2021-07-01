Our July 1 front page

Happy 4th of July! Fireworks schedule. Suddenly, so busy! Events abound, July 4 and all summer. Glens Falls Symphony free concert at Crandall Park on July 24. Now ‘Coach’s Corner’ is wherever Jack Celeste parks it. Blais expects ‘one of largest crowds ever’: LG 4th of July. The Cambridge aftermath. Is Covid over? Ginelle Jones says, not so fast. Glen at Hiland breaks ground on $26.7-million project. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.