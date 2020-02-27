18 events get $425,750 in Warren County bed tax money

Americade remains the biggest recipient and the Adirondack Independence Music Festival is newly funded as the Warren County Board of Supervisors allocated 18 events $425,750 in occupancy tax money.

Americade, the June motorcycle touring rally in Lake George, received $50,000, plus $5,000 for its block party.

The Adirondack Independence Music Festival, Sept. 5-6 at the Festival Commons in Lake George, is being given $25,000 after receiving zero funding last year.

The Chriskindlmarkt in December in Lake George saw a big jump in funding — from $10,000 in 2019 to $35,000 in 2020.

Also receiving $35,000 were the Adirondack Balloon Festival, Adirondack Wine & Food Festival and Lake George Winter Carnival. That’s $5,000 less than last year for the Balloon Fest and Wine & Food Festival.

One new event received funding, $5,000 for the Iroquois Empire Volleyball Association Junior Regional Championships on May 2-3. The tournament will be played at The Dome, SUNY Adirondack, the Fire Road Rink, Queensbury High School, Chase Sports Complex, Cool Insuring Arena, Fort Edward High School and Glens Falls High and Middle Schools.

Second biggest recipient was the Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury, aka The Dome, which again received $40,000 for softball tournaments.

A lacrosse tournament at the Golden Goal in Fort Ann received $30,000, but a request for $25,000 for infrastructure improvement was rejected.

The World’s Largest Garage Sale in Warrensburg on Oct. 2-4 received $28,250.

The March NYS high school basketball tournament at Cool Insuring Arena received $25,000, as did September’s Adirondack Nationals Car Show in Lake George.

“Heads in beds” — hotels and motels — is the goal of occupancy tax funding.

North Warren Chamber of Commerce sought $150,000 for branding, but received nothing.

Of the $425,750 awarded, $60,750 came from bed tax reserve funds, according to Warren County Tourism Office documents.

Collections in 2019 rose 6.5% to $4.82-million, from $4.51-million in 2018.

The money is generated by a 4% tax on motel and hotel lodging.

Occupancy tax money funds the county’s tourism office, and the Lake George Convention & Visitors Bureau receives $550,000. Cool Insuring Arena gets $250,000 a year for marketing, and another $100,000 a year for capital improvements.

