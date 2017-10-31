The rescue of 5 Culvert

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

So there seems to be a happy ending after all in …

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

So there seems to be a happy ending after all in the saga of 5 Culvert Street.

Instead of the City of Glens Falls demolishing this nifty, historic little building that deteriorated severely after the city foreclosed on its three years ago, Darren Tracy, a licensed engineer who, with his wife, operates West Branch Engineering & Consulting PLLC and West Branch, Inc., a construction firm, in Saratoga, emerged to restore it.

Tuesday night, the Common Council approved selling 5 Culvert to Mr. Tracy for $1.

I attended the preliminary meeting at 6:30, when Mr. Tracy introduced himself to Mayor Diamond and Council members and detailed his career. The Council was won over, and I was, too.

Mr. Tracy seems to be the real deal. He has a track record, references and a list of historic projects he’s taken on and accomplished — from restoring an old bridge in Salem, to saving a vintage house that the Schuylerville School District would otherwise have demolished, to restoring and getting listed on the National Register of Historic Places Hubbard Hall in Elizabethtown. His compilation of projects, credentials, letters of recommendations and press clippings spans pages. He said he learned of this building’s situation from a preservation newsletter.

The sale of 5 Culvert is happening extremely fast, but the urgency is real because it’s thought the building will likely collapse under significant snow load. Mr. Tracy pressed the mayor for how soon sale closing could occur and was told by him and Councilman Jane Reid it can be done in “days.” Mr. Tracy expressed his approval.

He proposes to “temporarily stabilize the structure as much as possible before winter.”

In introducing himself to the city leaders, he talked about his humble roots — that he started “with nothing,” went to a two-year college, began his career, found himself in a position where he needed to be an engineer, and went back to college to become one. He said he’s “semi-retired,” which he quipped means he “works 40 hours a week instead of 80.”

Mr. Tracy said some of the buildings they’ve restored, they’ve sold, others they kept as rental properties. He said they haven’t decided what to do eventually with 5 Culvert, but that it would retain the same footprint and “we’d like it to remain as a residential space.”

He said, “I’m pretty certain that we can pull this off,” noting, “I’ve been over it six times.”

Mr. Tracy said both their children are engineers and that he sees 5 Culvert Street as a project having the kind of appeal that might help lure them back to the area.

He said he has past familiarity with Glens Falls. “I used to play hockey here in a men’s league 20 years ago.” He said Glens Falls “looks different than it did 20 years ago. It looks healthy.”

Part of my lobbying effort with local elected officials is that as a city on the rise, we must step up our focus on historic preservation, as Troy and Saratoga have done.

Tuesday afternoon I had text conversations with Councilman-at-Large Dan Hall and Ward 2 Councilman Bill Collins. Partly I was urging them not to make a fire sale of 5 Culvert. I’d hate to see somebody move it brick by brick to some other city. But I realize the city had no leverage here, and Mr. Tracy assuaged doubts of us all.

Longer term, I also was lobbying them for creation of a volunteer historic preservation committee. The grass roots’ rally to save 5 Culvert reveals the public’s passion and enthusiasm. Councilman Collins rightly asked if I’m willing to serve on such a committee and I told him I’d be eager to. My wife Sandra — who actually has experience in this realm — is sure to join in, too.

I also asked that when the city seizes a property, if it’s historic and has particular appeal, publicize it! At the very least disseminate a press release. Get the word out.

I really believe Glens Falls is ripe right now for historic preservation, as well as other good things.

The Adirondack Film Festival was another rollicking success last weekend. Restaurants are thriving, there’s fresh energy and optimism at every turn, from the Cool Insuring Arena to the Queensbury Hotel, and now we’re even getting a new retail thrust.

Pretty good moment for the entire community. Make it better by saving and capitalizing on our heritage.

Copyright © 2017 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.