Sandy’s Clam Bar reopening, now March 3-4

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

As The Chronicle first revealed on our Facebook page on Saturday, Sandy’s Clam Bar had its liquor license reinstated on Thursday, Feb. 9, and will reopen.

But the reopening has been pushed back to next weekend, March 3-4, owner Richie Mozal tells The Chronicle. “I still gotta get the help back together,” he said Tuesday.

The South Street landmark was shut down on December 7. Its liquor license had lapsed in September.

“No excuse,” Mr. Mozal says. “It was my fault. I was late with the application.”

Mr. Mozal said he’s paid the two-year licensing fee as well as fines for allowing the license to lapse./p>

He said it’s “90 percent solid” they’ll be ready for next week. “We just have to mop the floor one more time and open up,” he said. “…Now we’re just cleaning it up and getting the inventory together. We have to get the bands booked in there,” for Friday and Saturday nights.

The Chronicle story about Sandy’s reopening drew a huge response on Facebook. As of Tuesday, 111 people had given the news a thumbs-up, 96 had shared the post, and it had reached 19,403 people, according to Facebook statistics. A repost reached more than 3,000 people, too.

In all, there have been 55 comments on Facebook. Opinions are starkly split between fans enthused about the return of Sandy’s and critics who say the place needs drastic cleaning and upgrades.

